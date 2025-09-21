Lexington SC Extends Clean Sheet Streak To Three Straight In Draw Vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC's defensive prowess was on full display once again Saturday night, earning its third consecutive clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Spokane Zephyr FC and remaining unbeaten to start the 2025/26 season.

The defining moment of the match occurred only 11 minutes in. It appeared Sarah Griffith opened the scoring after she followed up an initial shot off the post from Addie McCain. Ultimately, Griffith was deemed marginally offside and the goal was disallowed.

Lexington continued to threaten throughout the first half while holding Spokane at bay. Emina Ekić ran wild and Catherine Barry nearly found the back of the net twice, but the Greens walked into the tunnel without a lead.

Spokane captured the initial momentum out of the break - something that did not last long. LSC out-possessed and outshot Spokane in the second period with Ekić still sparkling, breaking lines and hammering the crossbar with a shot.

Despite asking serious questions of Spokane throughout the match, Lexington was unable to ultimately break through.

The defense was impeccable from start to finish, limiting Zephyr FC's danger up front and extending its shutout streak to a club-record three matches.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman and her backline now lead the Gainbridge Super League in clean sheets through four matches.

"I think it's a great stat - the best start in program history - but at the same time, our expectations of ourselves are much higher," Head Coach Mac Hemmi told local media post-match. "We should not be sitting one win after four games. We are just getting started, and we must continue to build. We're waiting for the floodgates to open up."

LSC moves to 1W-0L-3D in Gainbridge Super League play with the result.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (89' Hannah Richardson), Sarah Griffith (78' Hannah White), Emina Ekić, Catherine Barry (83' Shea Moyer), Addie McCain

SPK: Hope Hisey, Kelsey Oyler (62' Shea Collins), Sarah McCoy, Charley Boone (45' Haley Thomas), Reese Tappan, Emma Jaskaniec, Sophía Bruan, Cameron Tucker (76' Madelyn Desiano), Felicia Knox (45' Aryssa Mahrt), Lena Silano (45' Tori Waldeck), Ally Cook

UP NEXT

The LSC women are back in action Friday, Sept. 26 to host Dallas Trinity FC at Lexington SC Stadium. It will be Hometown Heroes Appreciation Night, presented by Central Bank. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 20, 2025

Lexington SC Extends Clean Sheet Streak To Three Straight In Draw Vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.