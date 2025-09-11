Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at DC Power FC - September 12, 2025 - 7 p.m. ET

Published on September 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







WASHINGTON - With a draw and an emphatic 2-0 win under their belts through two matches this season, the unbeaten Lexington SC women fly to the nation's capital for a Friday night matchup with DC Power FC.

Last weekend vs. Brooklyn FC, Head Coach Masaki Hemmi secured his first win as a professional head coach.

"Personally, it's a relief to get the first win, but it's not about me, it's about the group," said Hemmi after the victory. "And I think the players work extremely hard to improve every day, and they got rewarded with three points. I couldn't be happier."

Forward Cat Barry bagged a brace in the match, becoming the fourth player to record a two-goal performance this season in the Gainbridge Super League.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman also stood tall, becoming just the second shot-stopper to post a clean sheet during the new campaign.

Despite having played one or two fewer matches than most other clubs this season, Lexington ranks second in the Gainbridge Super League with five goals. Only Fort Lauderdale FC has scored more, tallying six in three outings.

Lexington and DC Power FC met four times a season ago with LSC posting a 2W-1L-1D record. The series proved explosive, providing 15 total goals, with each featuring at least three scores.

Kickoff from D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DC

DC Power FC has nearly mirrored LSC's start to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, going 1W-0L-1D with five goals scored and three conceded.

Power FC was off last week, giving Head Coach Omid Namazi's group extra rest ahead of the contest.

Forward Gianna Gourley leads DC with two goals, while goalkeeper Morgan Aquino has made three saves on six shots faced.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Last season, Lexington SC did not record a clean sheet until its 14th match of the season - Dec. 14, 2024, in a 3-0 win vs. DC Power FC.

LSC has never kept a clean sheet in back-to-back matches, something Hemmi's group has its eyes set on accomplishing Friday night.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed nationally on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.