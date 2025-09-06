Lexington SC Adds Former NWSL Defender Taylor Leach to Gainbridge Super League Coaching Staff

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club bolstered its Gainbridge Super League technical staff this week with the addition of former NWSL, international and collegiate standout defender Taylor Leach as an assistant coach.

Most recently, Leach served as an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina's Women's Soccer program dating back to August 2024 before joining Head Coach Mac Hemmi's staff in Lexington.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Lexington SC organization," said Leach. "From day one, the staff and players have been incredibly welcoming, making the transition feel smooth and natural. The environment here is amazing, and I'm truly grateful to be a part of it. I'm excited to learn from everyone, and at the same time, I look forward to bringing my energy, passion and the knowledge and experience I've gained throughout my playing and coaching career to the group."

Leach's playing career began in South Carolina where she appeared 62 times for the Gamecocks. As a senior, she was named First Team All SEC, NCSAA Second Team All-South Region and was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

After graduating, Leach solidified herself as a defensive stalwart at home and abroad.

She spent four years in Sweeden from 2016-19, tallying 80 appearances between Sunnanå SK (13), Östersunds DFF (14) and BK Häcken (53) with eight goals scored.

In 2020, Leach returned to the U.S., signing with the National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals. She joined the NWSL's Kansas City Current the following year, appearing 24 times across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns before retiring.

Leach's top-flight experience in U.S. women's soccer and Sweden will provide Hemmi's technical staff with valuable perspective and expertise on the training ground and on matchdays.







