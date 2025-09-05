Former Alabama Crimson Tide Star Felicia Knox to Sign with Zephyr FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Two time First Team All-SEC midfielder Felicia Knox is set to join Spokane Zephyr FC this season, pending league and federation approval.

Knox, 24, comes to Spokane with an impressive collegiate and professional soccer career. Knox played for the University of Alabama from 2020 to 2023, where she racked up 18 goals and 31 assists over four seasons. Her 31 assists is a school record at Alabama, with 20 of them coming during her junior season in 2022.

Her standout season as a junior helped lead the Crimson Tide to the SEC tournament finals and the program's first semifinal appearance in the NCAA tournament. Knox was named SEC Midfielder of the Year, All-American and NCAA All-Tournament in 2022.

Knox began her professional career with Angel City FC of the NWSL, being drafted 37th overall in 2024. Later that year, Knox was the first player signed by Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League Season. Knox played 26 matches for Fort Lauderdale, scoring one goal and helping the club reach the Super League championship match.

Interim head coach Josh McAllister was ecstatic to add a player of Felicia's talent to the roster as Zephyr FC settles into the 2025/26 season.

"We were fortunate that a player of Felicia's caliber and character was available at this point in the season," said McAllister. "She'll add another layer of quality on the ball and intelligence to our midfield. We can't wait to see Felicia in a Zephyr FC jersey!"

Knox is excited about the opportunity to play with Zephyr FC and is eager to begin playing.

"I am so grateful to be here and for the opportunity to play professional soccer," said Knox. "I am excited to be a part of a great group of women that have been so welcoming."

Spokane Zephyr FC will continue its 2025/26 campaign on September 6th against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the club's home opener at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For schedule and ticket information, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/.







