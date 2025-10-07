Spokane Zephyr FC Names U.S. Soccer's Nicole Lukic as Head Coach

Published on October 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Aequus Sports, LLC. announced Nicole Lukic as Head Coach of Spokane Zephyr FC, bringing her proven record of leadership and success to Spokane, WA and the Gainbridge Super League (a United Soccer League property).

Lukic joins Spokane Zephyr FC from U.S. Soccer, where she served as Director of Talent Identification for the Youth National Teams, working closely with Emma Hayes and the U.S. Women's Youth National Team staff to find and develop the country's top young talent.

Prior to U.S. Soccer, Lukic served as the inaugural Sporting Director and Head Coach of Minnesota Aurora FC, where she led the club to two undefeated regular seasons and consecutive playoff appearances. Under her leadership, the Aurora quickly established itself as one of the premier organizations in women's soccer. Lukic was named USL W Coach of the Year in 2022 and was a 2024 Sports Business Journal 40 under 40 honoree for her time with Aurora.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Lukic to Spokane Zephyr FC," said Katie Harnetiaux, President and Co-founder. "At Aequus Sports, elevating women isn't just part of our mission-it's who we are. From the pitch to the front office, we are intentional about creating pathways for women to lead, compete, and succeed. Hiring Nicole to lead Zephyr FC is both a reflection of that commitment and a wise investment in the future of our club, our league, and the next generation of athletes."

Lukic expressed her excitement to join the Spokane community and lead the team into the heart of its second season:

"I am honored to be named the Head Coach of Spokane Zephyr FC. The opportunity to guide this team in a community that so deeply supports the game is truly special. I look forward to building on the foundation already in place and continuing to grow a team that Spokane will be proud of-one that competes with passion, excellence, and integrity."

Zephyr FC also extended its gratitude to Interim Head Coach and Technical Director Josh McAllister for his leadership during the club's transition.

"We are thankful for Josh's dedication, commitment, and steady guidance during this important phase for our club," added Harnetiaux. "His contributions have been invaluable in preparing Zephyr for Nicole's arrival."

Spokane Zephyr FC is currently tied for second place with a 2-2-4 record competing in its second season in the Gainbridge Super League.







