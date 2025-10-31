Zephyr FC Rallies Late But Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Carolina Ascent FC

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - On the eve of Halloween, Spokane Zephyr FC put up a spirited fight but couldn't conjure a late comeback, falling 2-1 to Carolina Ascent FC on Thursday.

Carolina controlled possession early, earning a trio of corner kicks within the first ten minutes. Spokane Goalkeeper Hope Hisey denied a dangerous chance in the 17th minute to preserve the tie. Carolina continued to test Spokane, including a free kick in the 27th minute, and a 32nd-minute corner.

Zephyr FC used the tough defensive challenge as an opportunity to grow as a team. "Although we didn't get three points today, we were able to see moments of improvement in our team's ability to build through the opponent," said Zephyr FC Head Coach Nicole Lukic.

Spokane found their footing late in the first half, with a fast break in the 41st minute that ended in a missed connection and a Carolina goal kick. A tense moment came in the 44th minute, as another Ascent FC corner forced pressure in the penalty box before being cleared.

The best scoring opportunity for Zephyr FC came just before the end of the first half. A counterattack generated by a perfectly placed pass over Carolina's back line led to Spokane's first shot attempt by Forward Tori Waldeck-Zierenberg, however the chance was saved by Goalkeeper Meagan Mcclelland. Despite Carolina recording 12 shot attempts, the first half ended scoreless.

"We learned some things about ourselves tonight and we're looking forward to using this game to get better in the future," Zierenberg said. Head Coach Lukic shared a similar message. "We got better in transition regain moments today," Lukic said. "I'm proud of the group for showing their adaptability and chasing the result."

Spokane opened the second half by generating a promising chance of their own. In the 49th minute, Zephyr FC Forward Ally Cook fired a shot on goal following a pass into the penalty box, forcing a Carolina save.

Carolina Ascent FC responded with continued pressure, earning a corner kick in the 59th minute. This aggressiveness would eventually pay off just a minute later, as Carolina Forward Rylee Baisden found the back of the net to open the scoring. Baisden struck again in the 68th minute, capitalizing on a crowded box and a series of deflections that would double the Carolina lead.

Pushing toward the final stretch, Spokane would not go quietly. In the 81st minute, Ally Cook converted a penalty kick to spark late momentum. Spokane Goalkeeper Hope Hisey would join the attack for one last corner kick, but Zephyr FC could not find the equalizer, as they would fall to Carolina 2-1.

Despite the loss, Spokane Defender Haley Thomas emphasized the importance of building on their second half response. "Really disappointing result but happy with the team's response in the second half," Thomas said. "Looking forward to reviewing this game and seeing where we can improve moving forward."

Following Thursday's match, Spokane Zephyr FC will continue their homestand with a match against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday, November 9th. The match is set to kickoff at 12 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the next home match, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.