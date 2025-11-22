Spokane Zephyr FC Fall in Tight 1-0 Match against Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn, NY - Spokane Zephyr FC fell 1-0 to Brooklyn FC on Saturday morning. A late strike would be enough to secure the win for Brooklyn. This loss marks the Zephyr's fourth straight.

Zephyr FC Head Coach Nicole Lukic reflected on the match:

"This group keeps improving every match. The resilience, the belief, the execution of our game plan-that's the success. If we keep competing like this, the results will follow. We're trending in the right direction."

The first opportunity would come early for Brooklyn FC in the 2nd minute. Rebecca Cooke showed off her crafty footwork as she weaved past a Spokane defender and put a clean shot on target. Another Spokane defender was able to put herself between the ball and the net to deflect the shot attempt.

In the 24th minute, a beautiful pass from Zephyr Midfielder Aryssa Mahrt managed to get behind Brooklyn's back line. However, Brooklyn FC Goalkeeper Breanna Norris stepped up and was able to dive on the ball just before Zephyr Defender Ginger Fontenot was able to get a shot off.

Not long after in the 29th minute, Ginger Fontenot wouldn't be beaten to the ball, as her strike found the back of the net. Unfortunately for the Zephyr, she was whistled offside, and the score was taken back.

"We always want to come out of a road game with a better result so naturally it's challenging, especially since it felt like a game we dominated. But I continue to be really proud of this group. We're nudging the needle closer and closer to who we want to be. There's so much to take away from our play today and we'll keep pursuing excellence every time we step on the field." said Ginger Fontenot.

Zephyr's intense pressure would remain as they nearly scored what would have been the opening goal in the 33rd minute. The opportunity started when Zephyr Forward Cameron Tucker lofted a ball toward the left side of the penalty area that appeared to be heading out of bounds. Defender Haley Thomas was able to make a touch on the ball as she fell to the ground to keep the play alive. The ball landed right in the path of Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec who ripped a powerful shot from close range toward the near post. Breanna Norris showcased her quick reaction time as she snagged the ball as it was traveling quickly above her head for the save.

The first half would see no score despite a myriad of opportunities from both sides. Spokane held possession for 58% of the half, and were applying intense pressure.

"The pressure is exactly what we want. Turning it into goals is the next evolution for us. It's repetition, confidence, and continuing to put our front players in positions to be dangerous. We're close, and the goals will come" said Coach Lukic.

This pressure would continue in the second half with the Zephyr's best chance coming early in the half in the 51st minute. Cameron Tucker approached a loose ball well outside the penalty area on the right side of the field. Tucker quickly rifled a shot toward the back post. Catching Brooklyn off guard, her shot was able to get past the defense and past the goalkeeper. Her shot however, was just a bit too high as it ricocheted off the crossbar and away from the net.

Brooklyn's Sofia Lewis scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. Receiving a pass on the left side of the field with space, Lewis wound back her left foot and fired a shot that beat reigning Gainbridge Super League Goalkeeper of the Year Hope Hisey.

Spokane was unable to generate as many chances for the remainder of the game, and ultimately couldn't find the equalizer.

Aryssa Mahrt shared similar optimism for the future successes for Spokane Zephyr in waiting:

"The result is frustrating, and we're not going to pretend otherwise. We have to be better in critical moments and capitalize on our opportunities. But this team cares, we're competing every day, and we believe in what we're building."

Following Saturday's match, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel to Lexington for their second outing of their six game road stretch on Saturday, December 6th.







