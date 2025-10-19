Zephyr FC Leaves D.C. with Draw After Late Equalizer

Washington, D.C. - Spokane Zephyr FC traveled to the nation's capital on Sunday, but played to a 1-1 draw against DC Power FC.

Zephyr FC began the match by earning an early corner in the 6th minute, but multiple deflections inside the penalty area ended with the ball rolling out for a goal kick. DC Forward Gianna Gourley, who leads Power FC in shot attempts, nearly put the hosts on the board first, sending a shot just wide of the left post after Spokane Goalkeeper Hope Hisey was drawn out on an aggressive challenge.

Just three minutes later, DC Forward Jaydah Bedoya delivered a cross to Forward Loza Abera, whose attempt also missed left. Abera later found herself behind the Spokane back line, but Hisey was able to put herself in front of a one-on-one opportunity before Spokane's defense recovered and cleared the danger.

DC maintained pressure midway through the half, including a 25th minute shot from Bedoya that Hisey was able to knock away, leading to consecutive DC corner kicks-both evaded by Spokane. Zephyr FC's first shot came all the way in the 30th minute, as Forward Cameron Tucker's attempt was denied by a sliding save from DC Power Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino.

Hope Hisey came up big again just before halftime, diving to stop a powerful DC attempt in the 43rd minute. The league leader in both clean sheets (5) and saves (33) helped keep the match scoreless at the break.

Hisey reflected on the team's effort, saying, "We're disappointed to not walk away with three points but are proud of the group's effort to get a point on the road. We now have time to reflect and go again."

In just her second match as the Zephyr FC Head Coach, Nicole Lukic implemented some new defensive strategies to a back line that had recorded five consecutive clean sheets. "The team's super strength is defending low in front of our own goal," Lukic said. "We challenged our group to defend differently today and did well trying something new."

The second half of play opened much like the first, with Spokane earning an early corner in the 49th minute. The turning point came moments later, when Zephyr FC was awarded a penalty kick following a foul inside the box. Forward Ally Cook converted from the spot for her third goal of the season, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead.

Cook spoke about the team's mindset following the draw. "It always hurts to give up a lead so late in the game, but we gave our best effort as a collective," Cook said. "We are growing as a group, and only going to let this fuel us for our next game."

DC ramped up the pressure as the second half rolled on, earning three consecutive corner kicks starting in the 65th minute. Gourley nearly capitalized on a deflection inside for DC Power, but it was quickly cleared. Zephyr Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec came close to doubling the lead in the 74th with a strike that grazed just over the crossbar.

DC Power pressed late, with another near miss from Midfielder Katrina Guillo, but Spokane secured back-to-back saves in the 87th and 89th. This aggressiveness paid off as they finally found an equalizer deep into stoppage time. Gianna Gourley netted her team-leading fourth goal of the season, bringing the match level. As the final whistle blew, Zephyr FC would settle for a 1-1 draw.

Despite giving up a late lead, Head Coach Lukic is optimistic moving forward. "While we had moments of discomfort, we worked through that and are leaving D.C. with more confidence defending higher up the field," said Lukic. "We are disappointed to not walk away with three points, but we'll take one and the lessons that come with it."Following Sunday's draw, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel back to Spokane for a match against Carolina Ascent FC on Thursday, October 30th. The match is set to kickoff at 6 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr's next home match on October 30th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







