Spokane Zephyr FC Move to First Place in the Gainbridge Super League Standings with 2-0 Victory

Published on October 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC secured a 2-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC Sunday evening. This match was the first for new Spokane Zephyr FC Head Coach, Nicole Lukic.

Coach Lukic shared her thoughts on her first Zephyr match:

"With me being only three training sessions in, I'm just really proud that we were able to execute the things we've worked on this far and that we were able to get three points. You really can't ask for more in your first couple of days on the job."

"The culture of this team is just amazing, so it was easy to open up our club to her." stated midfielder Aryssa Mahrt. "With it being our first week with a new coach and a lot of new ideas being brought in, the team was trying to implement all of those the best we could and I think we were able to find a good rhythm."

Dallas Trinity FC would be the first team to present a threatening attack in the 15th minute with two shot attempts in quick succession; one saved by Zephyr Goalkeeper Hope Hisey, and the other deflected by a Zephyr defender.

In the 21st minute, Spokane created a chance of their own. However, it did not lead to a shot on goal as a pass ahead was just past the outstretched foot of Zephyr Forward Tori Waldeck-Zierenberg.

Hope Hisey recorded her second of six saves in the 39th minute. A close range shot from the right side of the penalty area was shot with great power toward the near post where Hisey was able to deflect the attempt. Shortly after, Hisey's save in the 47th minute became a record-breaking save as she became the first goalkeeper in Gainbridge Super League history to record 100 saves.

The first score of the match came in the 60th minute. A well placed pass found Tori Waldeck-Zierenberg with space on the right side of the penalty area. Her shot was deflected by a Trinity FC defender, but the ball was still able to find the back of the net for the opening score.

"Two things that stood out tonight were our collective defense and our grit as a team. Because of those things, we were resilient on both sides of the ball" said Waldeck-Zierenberg.

Not long after, in the 67th minute, the lead was doubled with a Trinity FC own goal. Zephyr FC Forward Cameron Tucker crossed the ball into the penalty area, where it deflected off a Dallas defender and past the goalkeeper.

One of Dallas' best chances came in the 74th minute when Dallas Forward Rhea Moore fired a shot from the left side of the net toward the near post. Hope Hisey was able to deflect the ball away from the net to prevent the goal.

This shutout marks Hope Hisey's fifth clean sheet of the season, a number that leads the Gainsbridge Super League stats (a USL property).

"We had tons of energy coming out of the fans today, which is really appreciated-we're going to need them as our "12th woman" on the field, if you will." Head Coach Lukic stated. "More than anything right now, this time is about building relationships and getting to know the players, the staff, and the community that make up this team."

Following Sunday's win, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel for a road match against DC Power FC on October 19th. The match is set to kickoff at 11 AM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr's next home match on October 30th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







