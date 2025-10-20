DC Power FC Comes Away with 1-1 Draw at Home

Published on October 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

DC Power FC (1-2-4, 7 PTS) 1 vs. 1 Spokane Zephyr FC (3-2-5, 14 PTS)

Sunday, Oct. 19

Audi Field

Player Notes

Forward Gianna Gourley scored the equalizer and her fourth goal of the season in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Gourley leads the club with 11 goals all-time.

Midfielder Alexis Theoret earned her second assist of the season on Gourley's equalizing goal. Theoret won eight duels and made a team-high six tackles.

In her seventh straight start, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino made two saves and one clearance. Aquino completed 90 minutes.

Match Notes

DC Power FC outshot Spokane 17-6.

DC Power FC is now 0-3-3 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC.

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz (Ellie Gilbert 54'), Sydney Cummings, Madison Murnin, Anna Bagley (Margie Detrizio 78'), Katrina Guillou (Charlie Estcourt 78'), Alexis Theoret, Loza Abera (Katie Duong 63'), Jaydah Bedoya and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Carleigh Frilles and Chinyelu Asher.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

________________________________________________________________________________

Spokane Zephyr FC Lineup: Hope Hisey, Reese Tappan, Emma Jaskaniec, Sarah Mccoy, Kelsey Oyler, Cameron Tucker (Madelyn Desiano 84), Aryssa Mahrt (Charley Boone 73'), Sophia Braun (Felicia Knox 84'), Haley Thomas, Tori Zierenberg (Ginger Fontenot 67') and Ally Cook (Lena Silano 72').

Unused Substitutes: Kaira Houser and Hailey Coll.

Head Coach: Nicole Lukic

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the final result against Spokane Zephyr FC...

"Another tie, which doesn't help us in our pursuit of moving up the standings," Namazi said, "We failed to capitalize on our chances. In the first half, we could have been coming into our locker room 3-0 and we come in at 0-0 and they get a penalty. We have to be better in front of the goal and capitalize and be clinical in terms of finishing our chances."

Midfielder Alexis Theoret

On the club's mindset ahead of the upcoming road match against Dallas Trinity FC...

"It's really important that we focus on the task at hand," Theoret said. "We're going to work really hard in practice on the things we need to learn from following the past match."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On the match overall...

"It's a frustrating game," Gourley said. "I'm happy that we came out with some points but it's hard when we dominate a team the whole game and go down early in the half before coming back to tie it. It's a frustrating tie but we move forward, focusing on finishing out games and getting three points."







