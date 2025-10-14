DC Power FC Hosts Sporting JAX for First Time at Audi Field on Tuesday

Published on October 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (1-1-3, 6 pts) returns home Tuesday to face Sporting JAX (2-2-2, 8 pts) at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's Power FC match supports Breast Cancer Awareness.

DC Power FC enters the match ranked eighth in the league standings and is coming off a 3-2 road loss to Carolina Ascent FC on Oct. 4. The club looks to bounce back at home after three straight draws at Audi Field earlier this season.

Against Carolina Ascent FC, Power FC fought back from a two-goal deficit conceded early in the first half. Midfielder Dasia Torbert forced Carolina's own goal at the 35th-minute, and Defender Madison Murnin's 49th-minute equalizer marked her first Power FC goal. Carolina scored to reclaim the lead at the 84th-minute and ended Power FC's undefeated five-match streak.

"It comes down to our focus and intensity in the beginning of the game," head coach Omid Namazi said. "We need to come out with the right mentality and stay organized defensively so that we don't fall behind and concede that early goal."

DC Power FC's attack continues to be led by  forward Gianna Gourley, who has scored three of the team's nine goals this season, including two in the previous meeting against Sporting JAX on Aug. 23 to open the season. That 1-3 win marked Power FC's first multi-goal performance of the season, with forward  Jaydah Bedoya  scoring her first goal for the club.

Between the posts,  Morgan Aquino  continues to be a steady presence and logged 11 saves through five matches.

"She's our starting keeper and we count on her to come up with saves, which she has done so far," Namazi said. "Morgan's been solid in goal for us and we look for the same performance from her in the next few games."

Scouting Sporting Jax

Led by head coach Stacey Balaam, Sporting JAX is fifth and just one spot out of the playoffs in the league standings. Sporting JAX is undefeated in its past three matches and looks to get back in the winning column following its 3-3 draw to Brooklyn FC on Oct. 4.

Power FC is 1-0-0 all-time against expansion side Sporting JAX after their 1-3 win to open the 2025/26 season. Tuesday night's match will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides at Audi Field.

"They're a very good team in terms of their style of play, how they possess the ball, keep the tempo high and make sure they control the game," Namazi said. "We need to be sharp defensively and make sure we're tight. We can't allow them to establish that rhythm."

DC Power FC's home fixture will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.







