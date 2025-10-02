Three Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League September Team of the Month

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that midfielder Alexis Theoret, defender Sydney Cummings and forward Gianna Gourley have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for September.

Theoret signed with Power FC on June 19, 2025, and made her professional debut in the club's season opener on August 30, 2025, against Sporting Jax. The rookie midfielder has started in all four matches for Power FC this season, amassing 353 minutes and leads the team in interceptions (seven), tackles won (nine) and duels won (27).

Following her 2024/25 season with Spokane Zephyr FC, Cummings signed with Power FC on June 27, 2025. Cummings has started and played the duration of all four matches this season, leading the team in clearances (23), blocks (four), and aerial duels won (16). The defender scored the 76th-minute equalizer in Power FC's 2-2 home opener draw against her former club.

Gourley signed with Power FC on a permanent transfer from Fort Lauderdale United FC on July 9, 2025, and has started in all four fixtures this season totaling 332 minutes. The forward leads the club with 11 shots (five on target), three goals and ten all-time.

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Kiara Locklear (FTL)

F: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX) - Player of the Month

F: Catherine Barry (LEX)

M: Kelli Van Treeck (FTL)

M: Alexis Theoret (DC)

M: Addie McCain (LEX)

M: Amber Brooks (DAL)

D: Sarah McCoy (SPK)

D: Ella Simpson (FTL)

D: Kelsey Hill (BKN)

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

Bench:  Sydney Cummings (DC), Julia Lester (JAX), Sydny Nasello (TB), Gianna Gourley (DC), Maddie Mercado (CAR), Sealey Strawn (DAL), Kat Asman (LEX).







