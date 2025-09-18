DC Power Football Club Closes Home Stretch against Brooklyn FC on Thursday

Published on September 17, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (1-0-2, 5 pts) will conclude its three-game home stand on Thursday, Sept. 18 against Brooklyn FC (1-2-1, 4 pts). Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field.

Searching for their first win of the season at home, DC Power FC remains undefeated heading into Thursday night's fixture. Tickets for the club's second match of the season are available for purchase at https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

DC Power FC enters their match against Brooklyn FC with a scoring hunger after coming away with a scoreless draw on Friday, Sept. 12 to Lexington SC. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino was a pivotal player in the match, earning her first clean sheet of the 2025/26 season in her third consecutive start.

Approaching the club's first match of the season against Brooklyn FC, head coach Omid Namazi expects DC Power FC to step up in the attacking half and keep possession to produce scoring opportunities against a club that demonstrates a similar style of play.

"We need to create more and that's something we've been working on leading up to this match," Namazi said. "How can we free up our attacking players to get into the box and create opportunities to score goals. We need to be braver in terms of our approach and taking chances in the attacking half."

Scouting Brooklyn FC

Led by head coach Tomás Tengarrinha in his first season with Brooklyn's side, Brooklyn sits in seventh place in the league's standings. Brooklyn FC looks to bounce back after falling to Lexington SC 2-0 on Sept. 7.

Power FC is 2-1-1 all-time against Brooklyn FC. In their last meeting on April 26, 2025, Gourley's 37th-minute goal fueled the club's 1-0 win, its first of the 2025 Spring slate.

"They're a very physical team and we need to match that physicality," Namazi said. "We have to really take advantage of that high line if they continue to play that."

DC Power Football Club's home fixture against Brooklyn FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7:00 p.m. ET.

"They play a very similar style that we do," Namazi said. "They want to keep possession and want to build through three lines. It's going to be the team that connects their lines more and can keep possession and get the ball in the attacking third to create some opportunities. Once we create those opportunities, it's the team that puts those chances away and punishes the other team that's going to win it. I feel good about our chances; we've had a good week of training. It's going to come down to execution in the final third."







