Published on September 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club today announced that VSI, formerly Virginia Spine Institute, and the club have signed a one-year partnership and will become the official back-of-kit sponsor on home and away kits as the side's Official Spine Specialist.

DC Power FC remains undefeated and wraps up its home stand at Audi Field on Thursday, Sept. 18 against Brooklyn FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

"We're excited to partner with VSI in the club's second season," Jordan Stuart, DC Power FC Club President, said. "VSI is committed to providing exceptional support to patients and local athletes across the DMV, ensuring that players receive the highest standard of care and are set up to succeed on and off the pitch. DC Power FC is honored to partner with a practice that works tirelessly to make an impact in the community, always putting its patients' best interests first."

Located in Reston, VA, VSI has provided first-class spine and sports medicine services since its establishment in 1992. Power FC joins Loudoun United FC (USL Championship) in selecting VSI as the club's trusted, Official Spine Specialist.

"As the Official Spine Specialist of DC Power FC, we're excited to support a team that's breaking new ground in women's professional soccer," Dr. Christopher Good, CEO/President and Spine Surgeon at VSI, said. "Just as DC Power FC is pioneering new opportunities for female athletes, we're committed to pioneering advanced spine care that helps these elite performers reach their full potential. We are proud to support both the athletes on the field and everyone in our community who deserves access to world-class spine health."







