DC Power Football Club Signs Midfielder Dasia Torbert

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Midfielder Dasia Torbert pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Dasia Torbert to Power FC ahead of the rest of the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Dasia brings experience from two top-ranked collegiate soccer programs as well as success at the national team level from stints with the U.S. Youth National Team. We're confident in her abilities to strengthen our middle line as we build towards a championship in the club's second season."

In her introduction to the professional ranks, Torbert was invited to the Chicago Red Stars Preseason Training Camp ahead of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. At the national level, she made her debut at the U14 U.S. Youth National Team training camp and has participated in camps with the U16, U18 and U20 teams. Additionally, Torbert was called up to the U20 camp in 2021 and started in two appearances for the U18 National team in the 2020 Tricontinental Cup.

At the collegiate level, Torbert played her first two seasons with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (2020, 2021) and spent her final three seasons at the University of Georgia (2022, 2023, 2024). At Georgia, she scored six goals and logged five assists in 29 appearances (20 starts) amassing 1,571 minutes. The midfielder was a part of Georgia's SEC Tournament Title Team (2023) and named to the SEC Preseason Watch list ahead of the 2022 and 2024 seasons. With UCLA, Torbert appeared in 21 matches (nine starts) spanning 1,185 minutes for the Bruins.

Torbert is a product of Tophat Soccer Club and played at Brookwood and Mountain View High School. The standout midfielder was named to the United Soccer Coaches Youth All-South Region Team (2018) and honored on the Class 7A Girls' All-County team (2017). Additional accolades include selection to the Olympic Development Program rosters for both the regional and state teams.

DC Power FC remains undefeated and continues its home stand at Audi Field on Friday, Sept. 12 against Lexington SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Dasia Torbert

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Buford, GA.

Birthdate: 1/17/2002

Height: 5'9''

Age: 23

Status: Domestic







