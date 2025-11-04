DC Power FC Defeats Dallas Trinity FC 2-3 on the Road

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Dallas Trinity FC (3-4-1, 10 PTS) 2 vs. 3 DC Power FC (2-2-4, 10 PTS)

Sunday, Nov. 2

Cotton Bowl Stadium

Player Notes

Forward Gianna Gourley's 78th-minute game-winner marks her fifth goal of the season, a team-high.

DC Power FC captain and defender Susanna Fitch scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th-minute, her first goal of the season and second all-time for the club.

Opening scoring at the 13th-minute, forward Jaydah Bedoya recorded her second goal of the season. Midfielder Katie Duong earned the assist.

Match Notes

Power FC played its first match against Dallas Trinity FC this season.

DC Power FC is now 2-1-2 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC.

This is DC Power FC's first win against Dallas Trinity FC on the road.

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Rylee Foster, Samar Guidry (Kiley Dulaney 79'), Cyera Hintzen, Hannah Davison, Maya McCutcheon, Gracie Brian, Camryn Lancaster (Rhea Moore 76'), Wayny Balata (Sealey Strawn 71'), Amber Brooks, Chioma Ubogagu (Tamara Bolt 71'), and Allie Thornton.

Unused Substitutes: Samantha Estrada, Caroline Kelly andLucy Shepherd.

Head Coach: Chris Petrucelli

________________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz, Madison Murnin, Sydney Cummings, Ellie Gilbert (Dasia Torbert 90+7'), Katie Duong (Katrina Guillou 66'), Anna Bagley (Loza Abera 66 ¬Â²), Gianna Gourley, Jaydah Bedoya (Claire Constant 90+3'), and Alexis Theoret.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Chinyelu Asher and Margie Detrizio.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On closing out the game...

"I thought in the second half, our level of play dropped a little bit but we were able to capitalize on a couple counter attacks, scored on them and were able to close out the game, even though we gave up a set piece goal," Namazi said. "But it's good to see our girls fight to the end and close out the game."

Forward Jaydah Bedoya

On her 13th-minute goal to open scoring...

"I got the ball from Katie, who served it perfectly into the space exactly what we'd been working on all week switching the field and moving our opposition," Bedoya said. "I knew I had the advantage with my speed, so I cut it back and kept driving forward. When the defenders didn't step, it opened the left corner and I took the shot to put us in the lead."

Defender Susanna Fitch

On her first goal of the season and preparing for next week's match against Brooklyn FC...

"It was awesome to get my first goal of the season, but even more amazing that we were able to get the win," Fitch said. "We really needed this one, and I'm so proud of the girls for the effort and fight we showed for 90 minutes, especially on the road. I couldn't be happier. Now we need to keep this momentum and keep pushing to be better as we go into our next game against Brooklyn next week. We need to clean up some things defensively and continue to focus on making the right decisions in the attack and lastly keep pushing for more wins."







