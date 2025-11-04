Fort Lauderdale United Stars on International Stage

Published on November 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A trio of Fort Lauderdale United FC players made their mark on the international stage over the past two weeks, representing Fort Lauderdale United FC at the highest level. Midfielder Stella Nyamekye (Ghana), along with Academy standouts Daniela Todd (Colombia) and Alexa Strickler (United States), each represented their respective countries in recent youth and senior international competitions.

Nyamekye appeared in both legs of Ghana's 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying series against Egypt, starting one match and coming off the bench in the other. The dynamic midfielder contributed an assist in each of Ghana's dominant wins (4-0, 3-0), helping the Black Queens secure qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"It's always great to see our players earn international recognition," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "It reflects not only their individual quality but also the collective effort of everyone at the club. Stella has made a real impact since her arrival, and it's fantastic to see her continuing that form and making an impression on the international stage with Ghana. To represent your country at senior level is a tremendous achievement, and it speaks volumes about her quality, professionalism, and dedication to her craft."

Todd was a key contributor for Colombia at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, helping the team reach the Round of 16 in its second-best finish in tournament history. The versatile midfielder appeared in all four matches, starting two and totaling 205 minutes. Todd featured prominently in Colombia's group-stage victories over South Korea and Ivory Coast as the team advanced as runners-up in Group E before falling to Japan in the knockout stage.

Strickler earned a pair of appearances with the combined United States U-19/U-18 Women's Youth National Team during a training camp in Portugal, featuring in friendly matches against the Republic of Ireland and Portugal. The defender started one match and totaled 86 minutes as the U.S. defeated Ireland 1-0 and played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal.

"Likewise, Todd and Strickler being called up to represent their respective Youth National Teams is a great accomplishment and a testament to the quality we have within our academy signees," Rogers continued. "Both players have shown tremendous growth during their time with us, and we're excited to keep supporting their growth and can't wait to see how they continue to progress on every stage."

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, November 15 for a home Florida Derby duel with Tampa Bay Sun FC at Beyond Bancard Field. You can purchase tickets HERE! Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 10 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.