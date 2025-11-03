U.S. Women's National Team to Face Italy in Fort Lauderdale - Supported by FTL UTD

ATLANTA - The U.S. Women's National Team will finish its 2025 schedule with two matches against 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinalists Italy in Florida, playing on Friday, Nov. 28 at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando in a match presented by The Home Depot (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on the Westwood One Sports) before finishing the year on Monday, Dec. 1 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, proudly supported by Fort Lauderdale United FC, South Florida's professional women's team. (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English, Peacock in Spanish and on the radio in English on the Westwood One Sports and in Spanish on Fútbol de Primera).

Italy is coming off an inspirational run at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euros where it fell to eventual champions England in the semifinal, but not before holding a 1-0 lead deep into second half stoppage time before England equalized. Italy would eventually fall on a last-minute goal in overtime. Italy had last reached the semifinals of the tournament in 1997.

In a fun historical note, the matches to end the USA's 40th year of competition will be against the opponent who started the first. Italy, currently ranked 12th in the world, was the opponent for the first international match in USWNT history in 1985, a 1-0 victory for the Italians. Since then, the USA and Italy have not met often, just 15 times over the past 40 years.

These matches will be the first with Le Azzurre in 15 years and the match in Orlando will take place almost 15 years to the day since the most recent meeting, which was on Nov. 27, 2008, a 1-0 victory in Bridgeview, Ill. in the second leg of the Women's World Cup playoff series. The USA defeated Italy, 2-0, on aggregate to advance to the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"As we prepare for World Cup qualifying at the end of 2026, we want to play teams from all parts of the world with different styles and different strengths, so getting to play Italy, one of Europe's up-and-coming teams, will be a great way to end the year," said U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes. "This has been a very productive year for our team, learning about each other while embracing our philosophies and standards, so we're looking forward to two more games against a quality team to continue to grow."

The USWNT held its 2025 January training camp in Ft. Lauderdale, but the team has not played a match in Florida since the end of 2023 when it defeated China PR, 3-0, at Chase Stadium on goals from Sophia Smith (now Wilson), Lindsey Horan (now Heaps) and Trinity Rodman. In February of 2023, the USA opened the SheBelieves Cup at Inter & Co Stadium, defeating Canada, 2-0, on two goals from Mallory Swanson.

These matches mark another milestone in South Florida's growing role in women's soccer. Fort Lauderdale, already home to Fort Lauderdale United of the Gainbridge Super League, will host the USWNT for the fifth time.

TICKETS

Fans are encouraged to join the South Florida soccer community - including Fort Lauderdale United players, academy families, and partners - in welcoming the USWNT to Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for the USWNT matches are available on ussoccer.com.

Tickets for Fort Lauderdale United FC are available on ftlutd.com.







