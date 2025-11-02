Van Treeck Scores as Fort Lauderdale Draws with Brooklyn FC

Published on November 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-1-4, 13 PTS) tied its matchup with Brooklyn FC (1-4-5, 8 PTS) on Saturday evening, 1-1, in the club's first match at Beyond Bancard Field in 49 days. Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck scored her league-leading third goal among midfielders in the home draw. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has earned points in all but one of its eight matches, recording its fourth draw of the 2025/26 campaign, and the club will look to carry its momentum into its first visit back to Carolina Ascent FC since last season's dramatic Super League Semifinal.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Saturday, November 8 for its second meeting of the season with Carolina Ascent FC. The clubs played to a draw in their second match of the season, but this will mark Fort Lauderdale's first trip back to American Legion Memorial Stadium since last season's thrilling Super League Semifinal, where the club advanced to the Final on a last-second go-ahead goal. Beginning with next Saturday's match, Fort Lauderdale kicks off a stretch where the club will play three matches in seven days.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOQRBMgosa4

The match got off to a slow start for Fort Lauderdale United, falling behind in the 7th minute after an early goal from Brooklyn. In her first start of the season following the red card to starter Bella Hara, goalkeeper Haley Craig made an outstanding near-post save in the 9th minute to keep the deficit at one. The offense began to find its rhythm in the 22nd minute as the midfield trio of Lily Nabet, Kat González and Stella Nyamekye combined for a strong run of play, capped by a shot from Nabet that was cleared off the line.

Captain Sh'nia Gordon was a force on the right side, creating a pair of dangerous runs in the 28th and 35th minutes.Fort Lauderdale broke through in the 39th minute when Van Treeck found the back of the net. Nyamekye delivered a free kick from the left side into the box, where Nabet cleverly let the ball run through, allowing Van Treeck to slide and finish to level the score. After 45 minutes, the teams went into halftime tied at one apiece.

Fort Lauderdale made its first change coming out of the break, bringing on forward Jasmine Hamid for González. Nyamekye continued to make an impact throughout the second half, taking a pair of shots in the 49th and 61st minutes that narrowly missed the mark. The club made a trio of late substitutions, with Darya Rajaee replacing Nyamekye in the 70th minute, Princess Ademiluyi coming on for Van Treeck in the 76th, and Laurel Ansbrow entering for Nabet in the 89th. In stoppage time, Taylor Smith was shown her second red card of the season, forcing Fort Lauderdale to play down a player for the closing moments. Both teams pressed for a late winner, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 8 for a road duel with Carolina Ascent FC. The clubs met in the second match of the 2025/26 campaign at Beyond Bancard Field, with it resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw in South Florida.







