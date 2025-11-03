Dripping Wellness Named Preferred Health and Wellness Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on November 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce Dripping Wellness as the Preferred Health and Wellness Partner of the club for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dripping Wellness to the Fort Lauderdale United FC family," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Their innovative approach to health and recovery perfectly complements the professional standards we set for our players and staff, both on and off the field."

Through this partnership, Dripping Wellness will provide weekly IV treatments to Fort Lauderdale United's professional players to enhance recovery and performance, and will appear on the club's training top. The partnership will also include collaboration on game-day activations, along with in-stadium rights, signage, LED displays and media around Beyond Bancard Field.

"At Dripping Wellness, we don't just restore the body - we elevate it," said Faith Stample, Co-Founder & Director of Clinical Operations of Dripping Wellness. "Whether it's an athlete pushing limits on the field or a post-op client rebuilding their strength, our mission is to help every body heal, hydrate, and perform from the inside out. In partnership with Fort Lauderdale United FC - and alongside my brilliant co-founder, EMS and Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Isabel Brea - we're redefining what modern wellness looks like: science-backed, deeply restorative, and accessible to all who strive for excellence."

Fort Lauderdale United harnesses the power of women's soccer to create change that extends far beyond the field. By staying rooted in community, the club works to create opportunities, foster connections and leave a lasting impact in South Florida.

To learn more about Fort Lauderdale United FC, visit www.ftlutd.com. To learn more about Dripping Wellness' services, visit https://drippingwellness.com/.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 3, 2025

Dripping Wellness Named Preferred Health and Wellness Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.