Jasmine Hamid Earns October Team of the Month Honors
Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Wednesday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC forward Jasmine Hamid has been named to the October Team of the Month for her standout performances in a two-match month for the club. The selection marks Hamid's first Team of the Month nod of the 2025/26 campaign and the fourth of her career, dating back to last season when she also earned back-to-back Player of the Month honors.
The Towson product started both matches for Fort Lauderdale in October, and made her presence felt on both ends of the field while logging 166 minutes. Her defensive tenacity was a driving force for the club, as she paced the league among forwards in duels won per game (11.0) and ranked tied for second in both tackles won per game (3.5) and interceptions per game (2.0) throughout the month of October. Fort Lauderdale's second-leading scorer from last season, Hamid made a significant impact on both October matches despite not finding the back of the net. The forward will remain a key figure in Fort Lauderdale's potent attack as the club continues its hot start to the 2025/26 season, with sights set on returning to the Super League Final.
Back in Action
Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 8 for a road duel with Carolina Ascent FC. The clubs met in the second match of the 2025/26 campaign at Beyond Bancard Field, with it resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw in South Florida.
