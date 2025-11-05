Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe

Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) has signed Jennifer Cudjoe to its women's team for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval. Cudjoe will be available to play when Brooklyn FC takes on DC Power FC on November 8 at 3:00 pm ET at Maimonides Park.

"Jennifer is an experienced player and a true leader. Her composure, professionalism, and passion for the game will make a huge impact on our group as we move forward through the rest of the season," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Her experience competing at the highest level, both nationally and internationally, will be an inspiration for our players and our fans."

Cudjoe, 31, joins Brooklyn FC after making her Gainbridge Super League debut with DC Power FC during the 2024/25 season, where she started 10 matches and logged just under 900 minutes. She brings significant national and international experience, playing in both the Danish Top Division and the NWSL before joining the Gainbridge Super League.

Cudjoe began her professional career in 2006 with Hasaacas Ladies F.C. in the Ghanaian Women's Premier League. She then began a successful collegiate career in the United States, playing for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northeastern State University, and the University of Maine at Fort Kent. After her collegiate career, Cudjoe signed with California Storm FC in 2017 then transferred to Asheville City SC the following season. She joined the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves in 2020 before playing for Sky Blue FC in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on a short term contract. After making her NWSL debut with Sky Blue FC, Gotham City FC signed Cudjoe for a multiyear contract in 2020.

"Brooklyn FC is building something truly new and ambitious in American soccer, and I'm excited to be part of it," said Cudjoe. "I've competed in incredible environments across my career, and I can't wait to bring my experience, energy, and love for the game to this club and this community."

Cudjoe has represented Ghana on its National Team eight times. She played on the Ghanaian National Team at the U-17 and U-20 levels for both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups. She earned her first senior call-up in 2023 to play in 2024 CAF Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

