Rebecca Cooke Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month; Leah Scarpelli Earns Bench Spot and Goal of the Month Nomination

Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) forward Rebecca Cooke has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) first team for October, after a standout month that saw her contribute to three goals across three matches. Defender Leah Scarpelli (Scarps) was named to the TOTM bench and also earned a Goal of the Month nomination for a sensational Olimpico.

Cooke scored two goals and added an assist in October, helping Brooklyn earn hard-fought draws against Sporting JAX and Tampa Bay Sun FC. She tallied Brooklyn's final goal in the 3-3 result vs. Sporting JAX and scored again in the second half of a 2-2 match against Tampa Bay. Her assist, a smooth setup for Sam Rosette's equalizer, also came against Sporting JAX. Cooke finished the month with four shots on target, 13 duels won, and a passing accuracy of 61.3 percent.

Scarps' Goal of the Month-nominated strike came directly off a corner, a curling first-touch shot that bent into the top right corner to level the match 1-1 vs. Sporting JAX. In addition to the goal, she logged one assist, two chances created, 13 clearances, six tackles, and four interceptions across October.

Brooklyn FC is back at Maimonides Park on Saturday, November 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET to host sixth-ranked DC Power FC.







