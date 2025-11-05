Forward Jaydah Bedoya Receives First Call up to Puerto Rico Women's National Team

Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club Forward Jaydah Bedoya will make her debut with the Puerto Rico Women's National Team in their upcoming friendly against Santa Lucía on Monday, Dec. 1 in the CONCACAF Women's Qualifiers.

Previously, the DC Power FC forward represented the Ecuador Women's National Team, receiving her initial call up ahead of Ecuador's friendly against Chile on Feb. 22, 2022. Bedoya made two appearances with Ecuador in 2024 in friendlies against Colombia and Uruguay.

Making an immediate impact in her first season with DC Power FC, Bedoya has started in all eight DC Power FC matches this season and scored two goals in 648 minutes. In D.C.'s recent match against Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday, Nov. 2, Bedoya's 13th-minute goal opened the scoring to fuel Power FC's 2-3 road win.

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







