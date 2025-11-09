DC Power FC Edged 1-0 by Brooklyn FC on the Road

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Brooklyn FC (2-4-5, 11 PTS) 1 vs. 0 DC Power FC (2-3-4, 10 PTS)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Maimonides Park

Player Notes

Midfielder Emily Colton returned to Power FC's lineup as a 68th-minute substitute after missing the past three matches due to injury. Colton made two tackles and won three duels.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino made her ninth consecutive start and completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Anna Bagley led D.C.'s side with a team-high six duels won and made two clearances.

In her second straight start, midfielder Katie Duong won five duels, made six clearances and three tackles for Power FC.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-2-2 all-time against Brooklyn FC.

Power FC is 2-2-0 on the road this 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Brooklyn FC Lineup: Kelsey Daugherty, Hope Breslin (Jennifer Cudjoe 78'), Leah Scarpelli, Kelsey Hill, Antoinette Williams, Jordan Thompson, Samantha Kroeger, Mylena Santos (Na Yeong Shin 60'), Catherine Zimmerman, Jessica Garziano (Sofia Lewis 72') and Rebecca Cooke (Ana Maria Markovic 77').

Unused Substitutes: Kristina Markovic, Nicolette Pasquarella and Samantha Rosette.

Head Coach: Tomás Tengarrinha

________________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Madison Murnin, Sydney Cummings, Paige Almendariz (Claire Constant 60'), Anna Bagley (Loza Abera 68'), Ellie Gilbert (Emily Colton 68'), Katie Duong (Dasia Torbert 60'), Alexis Theoret, Jaydah Bedoya and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Katrina Guillou and Margie Detrizio.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On Saturday's match result...

"Obviously, it was a disappointing result for us tonight and it came down to us not having the intensity needed to play against a team whose strength is their physicality and direct play," Namazi said. "They made it into a physical match and they won. We need to match that intensity and be even better and then let our football speak for itself. I don't think we will face anything similar to this on Wednesday but regardless, our mentality and our intensity need to be 1,000 times better."

Midfielder Emily Colton

On being back on the pitch and having all Power FC players available for the upcoming home stretch...

"Although it wasn't the result we hoped for or wanted, it was amazing to be back on the pitch and I felt so much joy stepping on the field again," Colton said. "I think having everyone back healthy is going to help us tremendously through these next few games. We all want to win and play for each other so having everyone back and willing to fight for each other is going to bring us continued success."

Defender Claire Constant

Thoughts on the overall performance and what needs to be improved upon moving forward...

"We must compete in the first 10 minutes of each half," Constant said. "We're not handling the press well which puts us on our back foot for a good amount of the match."







