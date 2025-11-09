Hamid's Strike Seals Fort Lauderdale Victory in Carolina

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-1-4, 16 PTS) won its matchup with Carolina Ascent FC (3-3-4, 13 PTS) on Saturday evening, 1-1, in a thrilling match at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Forward Jasmine Hamid scored her second goal of the season to lead Fort Lauderdale to all three points on the road, helping the club move to second in the Gainbridge Super League standings. With the win, Fort Lauderdale has earned its fourth victory of the season and its third straight win in Carolina dating back to last year while also snapping a three-match winless streak, and the club will look to carry its momentum into a mid-week matchup against DC Power FC on the road.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Wednesday, November 12 in a Wednesday night duel against DC Power FC on the road. The clubs are meeting for the first time this season, but the clubs split the season series behind a win each and a pair of draws. After tonight's match, Fort Lauderdale has started a week-long stretch where the club will play three matches in 7 days.

The match got off to a fast start for Fort Lauderdale, nearly taking the lead on a close-range effort from Sh'nia Gordon in the opening minute. Fort Lauderdale's new-look lineup featured several adjustments from last match, as Ella Simpson moved to right back, Gordon pushed up to right wing, and the new center back duo of Laurel Ansbrow and Madison McComasky set the tone with physicality and intensity throughout the first half. In her return from suspension, goalkeeper Bella Hara made a trio of impressive saves in the 15th, 23rd and 41st minutes to help Fort Lauderdale head into halftime tied at 0-0.

Defender Julia Grosso and midfielder Stella Nyamekye each created promising chances in the opening minutes of the second half as Fort Lauderdale continued to push forward. Hara maintained her strong form, making key stops in the 55th, 63rd and 71st minutes to preserve the clean sheet. Fort Lauderdale made its first change in the 61st minute, as Kat González entered for Darya Rajaee in her return to Carolina after spending last season with the club.

The breakthrough came in the 71st minute when forward Kiara Locklear sent a ball into the box that deflected off a Carolina defender. Hamid pounced on the loose ball and fired a one-touch strike into the back of the net to give Fort Lauderdale a much-needed 1-0 lead with just under 20 minutes remaining. Shortly after, Fort Lauderdale brought on midfielder Kelli Van Treeck and forward Princess Ademiluyi for Nyamekye and Gordon. As the final whistle approached, forward Kate Colvin replaced Grosso to help see out the result. Fort Lauderdale United FC held firm through stoppage time, securing a 1-0 victory on the road against Carolina Ascent FC.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Wednesday, November 12 for a road duel with DC Power FC. The clubs are yet to meet in the 2025/26 campaign, but split the season series a year ago with a win and a pair of draws each.

