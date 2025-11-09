Carolina Ascent Falls at Home to Fort Lauderdale United, 1-0

Published on November 8, 2025

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent's four-game unbeaten streak came to a close Saturday night, falling 1-0 to Fort Lauderdale United FC at home.

In a matchup that excites every time the two square off, Fort Lauderdale netted the lone goal in the 71st minute through Jasmine Hamid to walk away with the three points.

Off the hop, Fort Lauderdale nearly took the lead within a minute. After a Carolina Ascent turnover at the back, Sh'Nia Gordon fired away, but Carolina's Meagan McClelland made a strong diving save.

Per usual in battles between these two teams, it was a track meet in the first half. Both teams displayed their attacking pace in transition.

Carolina's first attempt on goal was nearly a spectacular opener. Jill Aguilera's corner kick in the 15th had to be desperately pawed away by Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Bella Hara.

In the 23rd minute, Rylee Baisden eyed for her third goal in two games, but Hara stood tall in her net, denying the winger from the middle of the box.

Carolina generated consistent pressure on set pieces throughout the opening half, earning seven corners, but couldn't muster a goal.

Despite a combined fifteen shots between the two sides before the break, only two found the target, and the match remained scoreless going into the second half.

Fort Lauderdale's Hamid and Stella Nyamekye both clipped the top of Carolina's net on chipped efforts in the first seven minutes after the restart.

Rookie Emily Morris fired a left-footed strike in the 55th minute that Hara neatly parried for a corner. The ensuing corner from Aguilera deflected off a Fort Lauderdale defender and was cleared off the line.

The corners continued to pile on for the Ascent. Jenna Butler rose high for another Aguilera cross, but just flicked it over the bar in the 62nd minute.

After Carolina seemingly was tilting the field in their favor, Fort Lauderdale found the breakthrough in the 71st minute. Kiara Locklear took it to the end line. Her cross wasn't fully cleared and fell into Hamid's path, who blasted it home from six yards out.

Fort Lauderdale's back line was stout all night. Every cross Carolina threw into the box had a clearance from the visitors, not making anything easy for the home side.

Carolina couldn't create enough to equalize in the final minutes as Fort Lauderdale took down the hosts in what continues to be intense, close games between the two.

POST-GAME QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"Disappointed with the result. I feel like we created a lot of opportunities, but that final piece just wasn't there as it has for us in previous games. I'm not sure what the corner count was, but I know there was a lot. I don't know how many crosses we put in, but I know there was a lot. It's frustrating to keep a good team like Fort Lauderdale pinned in and not take advantage."

Poole on prepping for Fort Lauderdale:

"Fort Lauderdale is extremely dangerous in transition. There are those moments where maybe there's a turnover, those moments where we're not precise enough, so the game has a different feel because they can make it a game. They didn't hurt us in transition tonight. They got their opportunity and made us pay. I feel like the performance was probably enough to win the game based on our chances, and corners, and lots of different things we did well."

Audrey Harding on capitalizing on chances:

"We were just a little off tonight. We're gonna have to look back at it, but I do know we just need to capitalize better. ¬©We had a lot of corners and that's something we've been working on and need to finish those chances."

Emily Morris on continuing to develop and learn from her teammates:

"I get to learn more every day. Playing next to Taylor [Porter] has taught me so much. She's so calm on the ball and composed. The same goes for Mia [Corbin], and Sarah [Troccoli], and all the other midfielders. We do a lot together at practice, and just learning from them, because, obviously they've all been in the game for a while. It's been really enjoyable."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 8, 2025

