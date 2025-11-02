Aguilera, Martinez, Tapia Called up for Puerto Rico Qualifier

Published on November 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Puerto Rico Women's National Team has named Carolina Ascent defender Jill Aguilera, goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, and forward Maria Tapia to its roster for the upcoming CONCACAF qualifier against St. Lucia on December 1.

"We love it when our players are selected to represent their national teams," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "For a player, there is no higher honor. I know Jill, Sydney and Maria will take this opportunity with great humility, pride, and honor. As a club, we will support our players when they are selected as we believe it is a huge boost to their careers and our profile as a club."

Aguilera, who has earned nine caps for Puerto Rico, has been a consistent attacking presence, tallying six goals. Operating primarily as a forward for her country, she played a key role in Puerto Rico's historic qualification for the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring the game-winning goal against Haiti in the preliminary round.

Joining Aguilera from that same Gold Cup squad, Martinez started all three matches and was a stalwart in Puerto Rico's 1-0 preliminary round victory over Haiti. The Carolina Ascent goalkeeper has made eight international appearances and continues to be a steady presence between the posts for her national side.

For Tapia, this call-up marks her first invitation to the international stage. The academy product made two appearances for Carolina Ascent last season and now joins her teammates in representing Puerto Rico.

"It will be great for Maria to have a couple of familiar faces with her as she takes her first steps into international football," shared Poole.

The Ascent will return to the pitch on November 8 at home against Fort Lauderdale United FC for Salute to Service and Pups at the Pitch Night. Get your tickets!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 1, 2025

Aguilera, Martinez, Tapia Called up for Puerto Rico Qualifier - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.