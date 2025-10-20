Charlotte Burge Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp

Published on October 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC and the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today that goalkeeper Charlotte Burge has been called into U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Camp.

The camp will take place October 22-30 in Kansas City, Missouri. This marks Burge's second national team call-up of 2025, following her selection to the U-19 training camp in June.

The age cutoff for the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup is players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006. The 24-player roster for this camp includes an even split of players born in 2006 (12) and 2007 (12) and features a mix of talent from across the women's game: seven NWSL players, one NWSL player on loan, three Gainbridge Super League players, one from Canada's Northern Super League, ten collegiate players, and two youth club players.

Burge joins Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting Jax) and Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity) as fellow domestic league representatives on the camp roster.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be held September 5-27 in Poland. The United States is one of 12 nations already qualified for the tournament after advancing through the 2025 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship last June. The event will feature 24 countries competing for the world title.

