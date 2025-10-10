Carolina Ascent Visits Lexington SC Tonight
Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC hits the road today to face Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Carolina Ascent FC enters the match fresh off their first win of the season, a thrilling 3-2 victory at home last weekend over DC Power FC. Alyssa Walker scored the game-winning goal this past Saturday, securing three points. Carolina is back on the road following a three-game homestand at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.
Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs Lexington SC
What: Carolina Ascent FC travels to Lexington S C for a Friday night match.
When: Friday, October 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.
Where: Lexington, K y. - Lexington SC Stadium
Media Information:
Match will be streamed live on Peacock
