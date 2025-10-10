Carolina Ascent Visits Lexington SC Tonight

Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC hits the road today to face Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Carolina Ascent FC enters the match fresh off their first win of the season, a thrilling 3-2 victory at home last weekend over DC Power FC. Alyssa Walker scored the game-winning goal this past Saturday, securing three points. Carolina is back on the road following a three-game homestand at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs Lexington SC

What: Carolina Ascent FC travels to Lexington S C for a Friday night match.

When: Friday, October 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Where: Lexington, K y. - Lexington SC Stadium

Media Information:

Match will be streamed live on Peacock







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 10, 2025

Carolina Ascent Visits Lexington SC Tonight - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.