Lexington SC Women's Top Defense Matches up with Top-Two Offense in Carolina Ascent FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Still unbeaten on the season, the Lexington SC women's squad will square off with Carolina Ascent FC tonight to kick off a three-match homestand.

Lexington enters the match off the back of a 0-0 draw at Spokane. As has been standard for LSC this season, the club led the match in nearly every statistic that would indicate dominance on the pitch - shots, shots on target, final third entries, big chances, touches inside the opponents' box and more.

On the season, Mac Hemmi's group continues to put up some of the best numbers across the Gainbridge Super League.

Lexington tops the GSL in clean sheets (4), goals conceded (4) and shots (95). Additionally, the club ranks among the top four in goals (11).

In the standings, LSC sits in second place, trailing For Lauderdale United FC by just two points.

The match marks the first meeting between Carolina and Lexington in the current campaign.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING CAROLINA

Carolina is coming off its first win of the season, a 3-2 victory over DC Power FC. The club began the season with three consecutive draws, followed by two losses and its recent win for a 1W-2L-3D record.

The Ascent has not logged a clean sheet this season and has allowed 13 goals overall. However, it has bagged 12 goals, the second most in the GSL, creating an intriguing matchup between its attack and Lexington's top defense.

In two matches on the road, the Ascent logged two 2-2 draws.

Madison Mercado leads Carolina with four goals, although the forward was just recalled by the NWSL's Seattle Reign on Wednesday. Audrey Harding's two assists is best on the club.

STAT OF THE MATCH

In three matches at home this season, Lexington SC has earned seven points with a +7 goal differential.

10/10 DAY

Oct. 10 is Emina Ekić Day around these parts. The first 1,000 fans through the Lexington SC Stadium gates will receive a limited-edition Emina Ekić t-shirt jersey.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT

It will also be Mental Health Awareness Night at the stadium. Organizations specializing in mental health and those that provide mental health resources will be set up around the concourse.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.