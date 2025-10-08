Forward Maddie Mercado Recalled from Loan by Seattle Reign

Published on October 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that forward Maddie Mercado has been recalled by parent club Seattle Reign FC from her loan with the Ascent.

Mercado made an immediate impact during her time in Charlotte, scoring four goals in six appearances for Carolina Ascent - the second-highest total across the league. Her 15 shots ranked third in the league, while her chances created landed her tied for sixth.

"Maddie has been great for us," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "From day one, she came in and embraced everything we asked of her. We wish her well as she returns to Seattle for their playoff push. Football is a small world, and I'm sure our paths will cross again."

The former Notre Dame standout played a pivotal role in helping Carolina earn points in four of her six matches, highlighted by a game-tying wonder goal in the Ascent's home opener against Tampa Bay Sun on September 6. Mercado also scored the fastest goal in league history, striking 43 seconds into the season opener at Fort Lauderdale.

Her early-season performances earned her a place on the Gainbridge Super League's September Team of the Month.

Carolina Ascent thanks Maddie Mercado for her contributions this season and wishes her continued success as she rejoins Seattle Reign FC for their postseason campaign in the NWSL.







