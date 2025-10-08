Sporting JAX Defender Georgia Brown Called up to Scotland Women's National Team
Published on October 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Georgia Brown made history Wednesday when she was named to the Scotland Women's National Team ahead of a pair of international friendlies. This marks the first time a Sporting JAX player has been called up to a senior national team roster.
The 23-year-old has started in all six Gainbridge Super League matches this season, along with the exhibition friendly against Kansas City Current II in September. Brown has been a steady presence on the Sporting JAX backline, recording a 71.4% tackle success rate, 37 clearances, 6 blocks and 8 interceptions.
Brown's aggressive, yet calculated, style of play has come up huge for her team this season. She'll look to bring this firepower across the pond to represent Scotland, who face a pair of quality opponents later this month in preparation for FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying.
Morocco vs. Scotland
Friday, October 24 | 2:30 PM ET
Casablanca, Morocco
Scotland vs. Switzerland
Tuesday, October 28 | 2:30 PM ET
Dunfermline, Scotland
Fellow call-ups include players from clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and more. This will be a chance for Brown to prove on a global stage the talent what Sporting JAX fans have already seen in just seven matches.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 8, 2025
- Forward Maddie Mercado Recalled from Loan by Seattle Reign - Carolina Ascent FC
- Sporting JAX Defender Georgia Brown Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Defender Georgia Brown Called up to Scotland Women's National Team
- Sporting JAX Brings the Heat to the Big Apple
- Sporting JAX Trio Receives High Honors Early in 2025/26 Season
- Sporting JAX Heads to Brooklyn Looking to Build on Momentum
- Gainbridge Super League and Gainbridge ® Award Mini-Pitch to Sporting JAX