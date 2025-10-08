Sporting JAX Defender Georgia Brown Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on October 8, 2025

Georgia Brown made history Wednesday when she was named to the Scotland Women's National Team ahead of a pair of international friendlies. This marks the first time a Sporting JAX player has been called up to a senior national team roster.

The 23-year-old has started in all six Gainbridge Super League matches this season, along with the exhibition friendly against Kansas City Current II in September. Brown has been a steady presence on the Sporting JAX backline, recording a 71.4% tackle success rate, 37 clearances, 6 blocks and 8 interceptions.

Brown's aggressive, yet calculated, style of play has come up huge for her team this season. She'll look to bring this firepower across the pond to represent Scotland, who face a pair of quality opponents later this month in preparation for FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying.

Morocco vs. Scotland

Friday, October 24 | 2:30 PM ET

Casablanca, Morocco

Scotland vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, October 28 | 2:30 PM ET

Dunfermline, Scotland

Fellow call-ups include players from clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and more. This will be a chance for Brown to prove on a global stage the talent what Sporting JAX fans have already seen in just seven matches.







