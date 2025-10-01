Gainbridge Super League and Gainbridge ® Award Mini-Pitch to Sporting JAX

Published on October 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

The Gainbridge Super League and Gainbridge ® today announced Sporting JAX as the first recipient of a new mini-pitch through a multi-year community impact initiative that will deliver at least five mini-pitches across select Gainbridge Super League markets nationwide.

The inaugural mini-pitch will be at the Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, home to nearly 100 students daily, in partnership with Sporting JAX, the city's Gainbridge Super League club. A groundbreaking is scheduled for October 1 at 1 p.m. ET, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow later this year.

Mini-pitches are part of a broader movement to bring soccer closer to kids in every community, creating safe, accessible spaces where young players can fall in love with the game. By placing fields in the heart of neighborhoods, the Gainbridge Super League is helping to ensure soccer is within reach for every child, particularly young girls, who might not otherwise have access.

"At the Gainbridge Super League, our mission goes beyond the pitch, it's about creating lasting impact in the communities our clubs call home," said Amanda Vandervort, President of the Gainbridge Super League. "Together with Gainbridge, Sporting JAX, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, we're showing what's possible when we bring the game closer to kids and create pathways for young girls to thrive on and off the field."

Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy & Activation at Group 1001, parent company of Gainbridge, added, "We believe that sports and education have the power to transform communities, and this new mini-pitch will provide so many kids in Jacksonville the opportunity to experience soccer like never before. Our investment in the Gainbridge Super League provides us with a platform to support elite professional women's athletes. Still, perhaps even more importantly, it's a chance for Gainbridge to make a meaningful impact for kids across the U.S. We're excited to team up with Sporting JAX and the Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club for our first mini-pitch."

"At Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, we believe every child deserves the chance to discover their passions and build a brighter future," said Paul Martinez, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. "This new mini-pitch at our Baxter E. Luther Club will give our kids a safe, inspiring place to play, learn, and grow - and for many, it will be their very first introduction to the game of soccer. We're grateful to the Gainbridge Super League, Gainbridge, and Sporting JAX for investing in our community and making this opportunity possible."

The Jacksonville mini-pitch is part of the Gainbridge Super League's partnership with Gainbridge ®. Built by Musco Lighting, the system includes professional grade playing surfaces, built-in goals, fencing, seating, and lighting to create a safe and inspiring hub for the neighborhood.







