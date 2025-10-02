Sporting JAX Trio Receives High Honors Early in 2025/26 Season

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

A pair of Sporting JAX players were included in the first round of Gainbridge Super League monthly accolades for the 2025/26 season, while another will be representing the United States on a World Cup roster.

Ashlyn Puerta was selected as the league's player of the month following an explosive beginning to her professional career. The 18-year-old leads the league with six goals this season, including an unforgettable hat trick last Sunday against Carolina Ascent FC.

"I could not do this without my coaches Stacey and Alan giving me the freedom to be creative and do what I love," Puerta said. "Soccer is a team sport and obviously, this is not possible without my teammates. I share this award with them because we all support each other and make each other better every day."

Also receiving recognition was Julia Lester, named as a bench player on the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month. Lester has recorded a tackle success rate of 73.5%, along with 11 tackles won, 16 clearances and five interceptions.

Lester joined the squad in July on loan from Seattle Reign FC of the NWSL. The Tampa native has quickly become a stronghold in the Sporting JAX back line, making starts in every match this season.

"I'm grateful to be named to the Super League's Team of the Month," Lester said. "There are so many great athletes I play with and against that push me day in and day out and I wouldn't be here without them!"

Academy player Sydney Schmidt also made headlines, being named to the USWNT U-17 roster for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. This comes just two weeks after Schmidt made her professional debut against Carolina Ascent FC.

During this stretch, Sporting JAX has won two matches, lost two and drew one. Rome-and JAX in this case-wasn't built in a day. There have been plenty of positive signs early on, though, including high-level play from this pair. All-league selections in the club's first month of play, on the offensive and defensive side, is a great indication of things to come.

The team is back in action this Saturday, facing Brooklyn FC in a road match. Things kick off at 6:00 PM ET and can be seen live on Peacock.







