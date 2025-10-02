Maddie Mercado Named to September Team of the Month

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent forward Maddie Mercado has been named to the September Team of the Month. It marks the first league honor for the loanee.

The season's first Team of the Month also includes performances from the opening two weeks in August.

Mercado, who joined Carolina just days before the season opener against Fort Lauderdale United FC, wasted no time making an impact. She earned a starting spot immediately and proceed to score the fastest goal in league history, just 43 seconds into her debut.

"We brought Maddie here to score goals and that's what she did," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole following the opener. "Maddie is an elite player, and she's come here to play up front and find the back of the net."

In the Ascent's home opener against Tampa Bay Sun FC on September 6, Mercado equalized in dramatic fashion, driving 40 yards before unleashing a strike into the top corner in second-half stoppage time.

"As that ball's coming out of the midfield, I knew we'd been building and we needed something to happen," expressed Mercado after her equalizer. "So I took a ball and started driving at the back line and then, I said to myself, 'I'm just going to shoot it' and thankfully, it went in."

She added her third goal of the month in a September 13 match against Sporting Jax, sparking yet another Carolina comeback. Mercado then capped off her September with an assist on Mackenzie George's second goal against Sporting Jax on September 28.

Through the month, Mercado tallied three goals (tied for sixth in the league) and ranked third outright with 13 shots.







