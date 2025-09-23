Carolina Ascent FC to Host Spokane Zephyr FC for 704 Night

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC kicks off the first of three home matches this Wednesday, September 24, against Spokane Zephyr FC at 7:00 p.m.

Fans can enjoy $7 tickets for ladies, free popcorn, and $4 wine specials while cheering on the Ascent in this mid-week matchup for 704 Night at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Entering the match Wednesday, Carolina still searches for their first win of the season, with Maddie Mercado, Alyssa Walker, and Mia Corbin all finding the back of the net so far this season. Spokane comes to Charlotte following a 0-0 draw against Lexington SC.

Both teams aim to create momentum early in the season, using this mid-week matchup as a great opportunity to bring home points. Fans can watch the match live on Peacock and TV 64.

Carolina Ascent FC will be back at American Legion Memorial Stadium this Sunday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. against Sporting Jax.

Who: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

What: Carolina kicks off the homestand against Spokane.

When: Wednesday September 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Media Information: Match will be streamed live on Peacock and WAXN-TV 64







