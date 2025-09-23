Brooklyn FC and American Cancer Society Team up for Annual Pink Game on October 18

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced its annual Pink Game in partnership with the American Cancer Society, set for Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 PM ET at Maimonides Park, where Brooklyn FC will take on Carolina Ascent FC.

The match is part of the club's commitment to raising awareness for breast cancer and supporting the American Cancer Society's lifesaving work. Fans can purchase tickets through a dedicated link, with $5 from each ticket directly benefiting the American Cancer Society. In addition, limited-edition Pink Game shirts designed by Brooklyn-based artists Kylie Rae Brown and Frank Ape will be available online, at Maimonides Park, and at select Brooklyn Made storefronts, with proceeds contributing to the cause.

The Pink Game also leads into the American Cancer Society's Making Strides of Brooklyn walk, a cornerstone event in the borough's month-long push for breast cancer awareness, where Brooklyn FC and select players will be in attendance.

"This game is about more than soccer. It's about standing with survivors, supporting families, and showing the strength of this community," said Brooklyn FC's Director of Partnerships, Jamie Terrell. ."We're proud to continue this partnership with the American Cancer Society and create a night of meaning and momentum in the fight against breast cancer."

Game Day Highlights:

Survivor Recognition Ceremony on the pitch after the match, featuring 20-30 local survivors, each receiving custom gift bags and bouquets courtesy of BloomAgainBklyn

Batalá New York, an all-women Brazilian drumline, will deliver a high-energy halftime performance

Dry tailgate celebration in the Maimonides Park lot, open to the public and hosted by ACS, with drinks by Brooklyn Tea and community partners

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive pink pinwheels, a gift from the Chelsea Piers Foundation

Brooklyn FC players will walk out in Pink Game shirts and wear custom jerseys with pink numbering during the match

Fans are encouraged to wear pink, join in the survivor celebration, and stand in solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. The club also encourages supporters to register for the American Cancer Society's "Making Strides of Brooklyn" walk, happening Sunday, October 26 along the Coney Island Boardwalk. Full walk details can be found online.

"Brooklyn FC has become an incredible partner in helping us amplify our mission in the local community to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone," said Christian Orellana, Development Manager, Making Strides of Brooklyn. "The Pink Game offers a moving space to celebrate survivors, remember those we've lost, and rally around the work still to be done. We're grateful for their partnership and their passion."

This year's event builds on a growing tradition of community-driven partnerships for Brooklyn FC, whose Pink Game has become a signature part of its fall season. It also arrives during the 40th anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a milestone moment for the American Cancer Society, which has invested more than $600 million in research and helped raise $1 billion nationwide through Making Strides events.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brooklynfootballclub.com.







