Brooklyn Unable to Break Through in 0-2 Loss at Lexington

Published on September 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington, KY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0-2 to Lexington SC on Sunday afternoon at Lexington SC Stadium, marking their second defeat of the season and extending their winless run to three matches. Forward Catherine Barry gave Lexington the lead with a 35th-minute header, and doubled the advantage in the 39th.

Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke struck the bar in the 45th minute, and midfielder Jessica Garziano's stoppage-time header also hit the frame. Fullback Leah Scarpelli forced a late save, but Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman preserved the clean sheet and Lexington secured its first ever home victory and first victory over Brooklyn FC.

Key Takeaways

Brazilian forward Mylena Freitas made her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Brooklyn FC drew its first red card of the season, as Lexington's defender Hannah Johnson was sent off in the 87th minute.

Lexington SC earned its first victory against Brooklyn, ending a four-match winless streak (two draws, two losses).

Tengarrinha's View

"Our message to the players has always been, and will continue to be, one of closeness. We want to stand by them, give them support and confidence, while also helping them correct the details that can make the difference.

The introduction of Jess and Jordan reflects that purpose, but it was also linked to competitive management. This was our third match in the space of a week, while the opponent had only played once. The combination of those factors led us to make that decision, aiming to keep the team balanced and competitive until the end.

What we are asking of the players carries a level of complexity above the norm. Wanting to be the protagonist with the ball and to lead every moment of the game demands a very high emotional commitment, and therefore these kinds of results and performances are natural at this early stage.

The key point is that not every team dares to play this way. It is a demanding and ambitious proposal that inevitably requires time and training to consolidate. Now we finally have that opportunity. Without training, we cannot improve. I am confident that with the work we will do leading up to the next match, we will present ourselves stronger, better prepared, and even closer to what we want to become."

Match Reactions

#9 Jessica Garziano (Midfielder):

"We managed to get the ball out wide, which is something we've really been focusing on, creating width and getting more numbers in the box. As soon as I saw my teammate take that prep touch to serve it in, I made a move to lose my defender and attacked the space. I was able to get my head on it, but unfortunately it came off the post. I've got to be more clinical in moments like that and finish the chance."

"We've been putting a lot of emphasis on set pieces in training, especially corners, and focusing on hitting our targets. Kelsey's always a threat in the air, so I'm constantly looking to find her in those moments. I think the ball needed a bit more pace to give her a better chance to really connect, but as a team we need to be sharper in those key moments moving forward."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC stays on the road to face DC Power FC on Thursday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The club then returns home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, September 28, at 3:00 p.m. ET for a matchup with Fort Lauderdale United FC as part of Youth Sports Day. All kids 14 and under are invited to join an on-field parade around the pitch before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 1:30 p.m. to take part. A match ticket is required to participate.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com







