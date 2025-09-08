Ascension St. Vincent's Patient Spotlight Kicks off with Gennie's Inspirational Story

Sporting JAX is teaming up with Ascension St. Vincent's to shine the spotlight on some incredible patients. Things began at training last week, where Gennie Schmudde was honored by the whole squad.

Gennie has lived a long and fruitful life in spite of numerous health challenges. No matter the circumstance, she leans on her positive attitude and the support of family, physicians and care teams to help her overcome.

Gennie was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Disease at the age of three and has battled thyroid cancer several times throughout her adult life.

In October of last year, Ascension St. Vincent's doctors discovered a brain tumor after she was experiencing some pain in her shoulder. Gennie was soon connected with Dr. Aristotelis Filippidis, a neurosurgeon with subspecialty in neurosurgical oncology. Dr. Filippidis successfully removed that tumor earlier this year. Gennie has since been symptom-free with no complications.

This milestone was then celebrated during halftime of Sporting JAX's match against Dallas Trinity FC. Gennie took to the pitch, taking a shot on goal in front of the Hodges Stadium crowd. It was a reminder for everyone in attendance to never give up and to always keep fighting.

Stay tuned for more Ascension St. Vincent's Patient Spotlights throughout the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League.







