Sporting JAX Drops Hard-Fought Duel Against Dallas Trinity FC

September 6, 2025

Sporting JAX returned home and fell to Dallas Trinity FC, 0-1, on Saturday night in a tough defensive battle at Hodges Stadium.

For the first time in Sporting JAX home match history, weather did not interrupt kickoff. Anticipation was high as things got going with a thundering kick from Sporting JAX goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg at midfield.

Following a breakout performance last week, it seemed as though Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta wanted to one-up herself. Twenty-four minutes into the match, she came close to grabbing the lead, sending a header over the bar after Sophia Boman delivered a centering cross.

Both offenses were halted, with Gerstenberg standing out in particular. Numerous clutch saves kept things tied as time marched on.

Throughout the first half of play, things were even, with Sporting JAX narrowly controlling possession by 53%. This didn't translate into the early moments of the second half, though. Dallas Trinity FC began stamping their will on the match, but valiant defensive efforts kept things scoreless.

This all changed in the 82nd minute, when an ill-timed turnover in front of the goal proved costly. Fifteen-year-old Rhea Moore took full advantage, sending a strike towards Gerstenberg. The keeper got a hand on it, but it wasn't enough as the shot found the back of the net.

Sporting JAX found themselves between a rock and a hard place with under 10 minutes left to play. The group responded, becoming more aggressive in the attack. Despite seven minutes of added time, they weren't able to equalize.

While Saturday certainly didn't go the way they wanted, Sporting JAX can find positives from the loss. If it was even up for debate, Puerta's performance has certainly been no fluke. Fans have now seen three quality outings for the 18-year-old, who continues to show more and more shine with each appearance.

More positives can be found in the box score. While goals were hard to come by, Sporting JAX did win the overall possession battle and showed good defensive aptitude for much of the match.

It's ultimately critical to remember that the Sporting JAX roster is still very new. With more time together, the group will continue to gel and improve. This lack of long-term experience has reared its head at times, including the turnover that led to Dallas taking a late lead.

"There are a few things that I feel we're making consistent mistakes on," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam admitted. "I know with the result today, they're going to rally and perform the next opportunity we get."

It'll be a quick turnaround for Sporting JAX, who faces Carolina Ascent FC next Saturday, September 6. Fans will fill the stands once again at Hodges Stadium to celebrate International Night as their home club looks to bounce back. Tickets are available at sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK.







