Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Sporting JAX, 1-0

Published on September 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE - Dallas Trinity FC (3-0-0, nine points) defeated Sporting JAX (1-2-0, three points) on Saturday night, 1-0 from Hodges Stadium. It was the club's first road match of its 2025/26 campaign in the Gainbridge Super League.

Dallas came out firing from the jump, outshooting Jacksonville nine (four on target) to four (one on target) in the opening half, albeit the match was scoreless heading into the break. Dallas would find a late game-winner in the 82nd minute thanks to academy forward Rhea Moore, capping off her professional debut and keeping DTFC perfect on the season. Moore becomes the youngest goalscorer in league history at just 15 years of age.

NOTABLES

With the win, Dallas Trinity FC (3-0-0, nine points) sits at the top of the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 1-0-0 on the road this season.

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster secured her second clean sheet of the season. Her current shutout streak is at 249 minutes, dating back to the season opener on August 23 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC.

Midfielder Gracie Brian made her season debut as a substitute (68').

Academy forward Rhea Moore made her club debut off the bench (74') and scored her first goal of the season (82').

Dallas outshot Jacksonville 23 (nine on target) to 11 (six on target).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Jacksonville.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC heads back to the Sunshine State for its second fixture of a five-match road stretch. They'll face off against Fort Lauderdale United FC (0-0-2, two points) on Saturday, Sep. 13 from Beyond Bancard Field at 6:30 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the win...

"It was a tough match, I thought both teams played pretty well. We were able to get one there at the end which was a really nice goal from Rhea. I thought our mentality was good and anytime you get a shutout, you're happy."

Forward Rhea Moore

On her game-winning goal...

"It caught me by surprise, this is just a dream come true. I'm super happy. My team was just supporting and cheering for me. We have momentum now with three wins in a row."

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

On back-to-back shutouts...

"I feel like now the team is starting to get into a rhythm. We're all getting familiar with each other. I didn't have to face many shots and if I'm not facing many shots, that means the backline's doing their job, the midfield's doing their job, and the frontline's doing their job. It was a collective effort to get this result and I'm just here when they need me."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.