Mercado's Late Goal Helps Carolina Ascent Salvage Draw at Home

Published on September 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - #4 Maddie Mercado's highlight-reel goal in second-half stoppage time gave Carolina Ascent their second consecutive 2-2 draw Saturday night in the team's home opener against Tampa Bay Sun.

#9 Mia Corbin opened her scoring account in the 40th minute, but Tampa equalized in the 75th minute through #35 Sydny Nasello and took the lead in the 81st through #3 Gabriella Provenzano. Mercado fired home a screamer in the 92nd minute to tie it back up.

With fans just reaching their seats following the 30-minute weather delay, Tampa Bay almost found the back of the net first.

A dangerous ball across the front of goal deflected off defender #7 Jill Aguilera on her own goal. #1 Meagan McClelland made a ten-bell save from point-blank range, denying a sure goal.

The Sun were the better side in the first 30 minutes. A typically potent Carolina attack was quieted by the visitors, with Tampa registering the only attempted shots in the half hour.

Carolina would not be silenced much longer. In the 40th minute, an #8 Emily Moxley corner kick bounced out to #14 Taylor Porter. The captain fired it back in and after multiple clearances failed from the Sun, it fell to Corbin, who dispatched it past #1 Sydney Schneider for her first goal of the season.

After Carolina started the second half well, just missing on a few set pieces, Tampa knotted things up in the 75th minute. #13 Emma Gaines-Ramos played a lovely cross across the Carolina backline and Nasello was there to finish into the top corner.

Six minutes later and the visitors suddenly took the lead. A Tampa corner flew to the back post and Provenzano's looping header found the side netting.

Carolina upped the urgency looking for a late goal, and a moment of magic came. Mercado received the ball in her own half, drove 40 yards, and fired a rocket into the top corner, sending American Legion Memorial Stadium into a frenzy.

It's the loanee's second goal in as many games and it couldn't have come at a more important time. It finished 2-2, earning Carolina Ascent another point in the league table.







