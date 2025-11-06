Sporting JAX Seeks Return to Winning Ways against Dallas Trinity FC

Published on November 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX (3-3-3) returns to Gainbridge Super League play on Saturday, facing Dallas Trinity FC (3-4-1) in a road match.

Sporting Club JAX heads into this away match full of resolve, coming off a tough defeat at the hands of Lexington SC. Sitting fifth in the league, the team knows a bounce-back is necessary as they take on Dallas Trinity, who currently sit two spots below them in seventh.

The last time the two clubs met, Sporting JAX was edged out 1-0, and the memory of that narrow loss still stings. This trip to Texas brings a chance to show they've learned from both that result and their recent stumble, and to stake their claim in the playoff picture.

Match Info

Dallas Trinity FC vs. Sporting JAX

Saturday, November 8 at 5:00 PM ET

Cotton Bowl Stadium | Dallas, TX

The Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

For Dallas Trinity FC - who themselves are coming off a loss to DC Power FC - this home fixture is a valuable opportunity. While they're lower in the standings, a strong performance on their own turf could close the gap and shift momentum.

The last time these squads faced off, Sporting JAX was burned late by a winning goal at the hands of Rhea Moore. The goal happened so late, that Jacksonville struggled to equalize. To get things back on track, Dallas will need to put together 90 more hard-fought minutes to fend off a team that has seen great success on the road.

How to Watch

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







