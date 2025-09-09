Sporting JAX Strengthens Inaugural Roster with Addition of Libby Smith

Sporting Club Jacksonville, the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, has bolstered its roster with the addition of forward Libby Smith and brings the club's roster to 24 talented players. This exciting addition marks another major milestone as Jacksonville's first women's professional soccer club continues its historic debut season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property.

"Libby is a proven competitor who brings experience and an edge to our squad," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "She's a player who knows how to rise to the occasion and her passion for the game will not only resonate with her teammates but also inspire young players with dreams of playing at this level."

Smith, a native of Leicester in the United Kingdom, has been a rising star in professional soccer since her teenage years. At 17, she signed with Leicester City Women before transferring to Birmingham City Women, where she thrived in both the WSL and the Championship. During her time at Birmingham, Smith made 79 appearances and scored 11 goals, including a memorable debut goal during the 2021-22 season against an undefeated Arsenal team.

Known for her strength, versatility, and relentless drive, Smith brings proven production and veteran poise to Sporting JAX's attacking front. Her arrival also reunites her with former Birmingham City teammate Jade Pennock, boosting team chemistry and adding more energy to the club as they continue their inaugural season.

Smith will make her Sporting JAX debut this Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. as the club takes on Carolina Ascent FC at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

