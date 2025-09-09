Fort Lauderdale United FC Secures England U-19 Forward Princess Ademiluyi on Loan from Gotham FC

Published on September 9, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the addition of England Youth International forward Princess Ademiluyi on loan from the NWSL's Gotham FC for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Princess arrives with an impressive pedigree and résumé at such a young age," said Ali Rogers, Associate Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her background with top clubs and international experience has prepared her well, and we expect her to make an immediate impact with our team. She is a dynamic athlete whose presence on the field is both powerful and difficult for opponents to contain."

A physical, dynamic forward with the speed and athleticism to get behind any defender, Ademiluyi has the potential to be a game-breaker for Fort Lauderdale United. The 19-year-old's combination of size, speed and finishing ability gives the club another dimension up front. Ademiluyi joins a frontline featuring the pace and finishing of Kiara Locklear, the clinical goalscoring of Sophie Harding and the scoring touch of Jasmine Hamid - forming an attack that is set to become even more dangerous with the arrival of the English forward.

"Princess is an exciting young talent with the potential to take the league by storm," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her experience with top clubs and England's youth national teams adds another layer to our attack, and we can't wait to see her in action for Fort Lauderdale."

A native of Gravesend, Kent, England, Ademiluyi came through the West Ham United youth system and debuted with the first team at age 16 in 2023, becoming one of the youngest players in English Women's Super League history. In 2024, she signed her first professional contract, becoming the first player to progress from the West Ham Foundation's Player Pathway to a senior-team deal. Over three seasons, she made 19 appearances for West Ham and added 10 more on loan with Charlton Athletic during the 2024/25 campaign before returning to West Ham in early 2025. The forward recorded two assists with the Hammers in her time in East London, and after signing with Gotham FC in early September, Ademiluyi was immediately loaned to Fort Lauderdale United.

Ademiluyi has also been a mainstay with the England U-19 team, making 14 appearances since October 2024 across qualifiers, friendlies and European tournaments. She made her international debut at the Algarve Cup against the Netherlands and Norway and has scored six career goals for England, including the team's opening goal of the tournament and an equalizer against the Netherlands in the group stage of the 2025 UEFA U-19 EURO. Ademiluyi comes off a Euro tournament in June, where she started all three games for England and has scored five goals in her last four matches for the Three Lionesses.

A dynamic attacker with the potential to take the league by storm with her athleticism and nose for goal, Ademiluyi will look to elevate a Fort Lauderdale squad that plans to return to the Super League Final.

