Simpson, Locklear Net Goals in Draw vs. Carolina Ascent

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (0-0-2, 2 PTS) tied its matchup with Carolina Ascent FC (0-0-1, 1 PTS) on Saturday evening, 2-2, in another exciting match at Beyond Bancard Field. Defender Ella Simpson scored her first career professional goal in the draw, and forward Kiara Locklear scored her second goal in as many games. With the draw, Fort Lauderdale has earned points in both of its matches to open the 2025/26 campaign, and the club will now turn its attention to a matchup that will take the team 3,000 miles across the country.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, September 6 for its first road matchup of the season, travelling across the country to take on Spokane Zephyr FC. The two sides met four times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale winning the season series behind one victory and three draws. ONE Spokane Stadium was also the site of Fort Lauderdale's playoff-clinching result last season, setting the stage for another key early-season matchup.

Right after kickoff, Fort Lauderdale fell behind after an early goal from Carolina Ascent in the 1st minute, but the club never blinked. Forward Jasmine Hamid was active from the start, making a pair of sharp dribbles before drawing a foul. Goalkeeper Bella Hara came up big in the 5th minute with a point-blank save to keep the deficit at one and prevent the match from slipping away early.

The hosts nearly answered in the 8th minute after a terrific passing sequence with Locklear, Simpson and Darya Rajaee connecting to set up Kat González, whose shot missed just wide. González kept pressing, forcing a save in the 12th minute and firing another effort just past the post in the 21st. Rajaee nearly found the net for the second game in a row in the 25th minute with a curling shot that dropped onto the top of the goal.

In the 33rd minute, captain Sh'nia Gordon made one of the best plays of the half, clearing a shot off the goal line to keep Fort Lauderdale within reach. González looked to have the equalizer in the 41st minute after a through ball put her in on goal, but she was flagged offside, and Fort Lauderdale went into halftime trailing 0-1.

Fort Lauderdale made a trio of changes ahead of the start of the second half, entering midfielder Stella Nyamekye, defender Julia Grosso and forward Sheyenne Allen into the match for Rajaee, Hamid and Allie George. Nyamekye, the club's newest arrival on loan from Gotham FC, settled in quickly with sharp through balls and shots of her own that kept pressure on the Carolina back line.

In the 71st minute, Gordon was fouled just outside the box after a strong run down the right wing, setting up a dangerous free kick for González. The midfielder, who played for Carolina a season ago, delivered a perfect aerial pass that Simpson headed into the back of the net to equalize with her first career professional goal.Fort Lauderdale made a pair of changes in the 81st minute, with midfielder Carlyn Baldwin and forward Nia Christopher entering the match for Taylor Smith and Kelli Van Treeck for the final stretch of the match.

In the 83rd minute, defender Laurel Ansbrow played a high-arcing through ball that Locklear ran onto, taking a pair of touches before slotting a left-footed strike into the back of the net. The finish marked Locklear's second goal in as many games and gave the club its first lead of the night. Shortly after, Carolina struck back in stoppage time with a near-post goal (credited as an own goal by FTL's Gordon) to even the match, and after 90 minutes, Fort Lauderdale United and Carolina Ascent finished level at 2-2 at Beyond Bancard Field.

Scoring Summary

CAR: Mercado, '1 (1)

FTL: Simpson, '72 (1)

FTL: Locklear, '83 (2)

CAR: OG - Gordon, '90+1

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, September 6 for its first road matchup of the season against Spokane Zephyr FC. The clubs met four times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series through one win and three draws. Their most recent meeting came on the final day of the regular season, when a draw at One Spokane Stadium secured Fort Lauderdale's playoff berth.

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, September 13 for a home battle with Dallas Trinity FC at Beyond Bancard Field. You can purchase tickets HERE! Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 12 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family. Come make memories with us - click HERE to secure yours today!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.