Zephyr FC Capture Road Point at DC

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Washington D.C. - Spokane Zephyr FC continued their road trip with a 2-2 draw in a back and forth game on the road.

Spokane Zephyr FC Interim Head Coach Josh McCallister reflected on the match:

"We had two distinct periods where we saw the team we want to be-the last 20 minutes of the first half, and the first 20 minutes of the second half. Now our goal is to build that consistency through the entire 90 minutes."

DC Power FC wasted no time with their attack. Just 2 minutes in, Alexis Theoret attempted a strike from outside the penalty area which hit off the top of the crossbar and out of play. Spokane Zephyr FC would attempt a shot of their own with Cameron Tucker shooting from the right side of the field. Her shot missed just wide right.

In the 25th minute, DC Power FC would score the first goal of the match. A well placed pass would find Emily Colton at the top of the penalty area. After collecting the ball, she was able to deliver a powerful ball into the top right of the net to get DC Power FC on the board.

Spokane Zephyr FC wouldn't let this goal define the half, as they managed to retake the lead with two goals in just six minutes. The first came in the 44th minute with Cameron Tucker's well placed cross finding Lena Silano who headed it in for the equalizer. This goal marked her first as a member of Spokane Zephyr FC.

Just minutes later in stoppage time, Silano would double her season total. A header put on net from Ally Cook was redirected by Silano with a header of her own to put Spokane Zephyr FC up 2-1 going into the half. "Lena has scored goals on the biggest stage, so we knew it was a matter of time before she'd get on the scoresheet. Now that she has her first one, I'm excited to see how she kicks on from here," said Spokane Zephyr FC's interim head coach Josh McCallister.

DC Power FC had several chances early in the second half that weren't able to be converted into scores. This would change in the 76th minute when DC Power FC's Sydney Cummings was able to score against her former team. Alexis Theoret found herself with the ball after it was bobbled, and set up Cummings who was able to tap the ball in to even the match.

"Tonight was a step in the right direction for our team. We fought hard and competed together as a group. Still more work to do but excited to build on the good moments and take that into our next game," said Spokane Zephyr FC's Kelsey Oyler.

Each team had several chances throughout the rest of the game, but neither team was able to score the go-ahead goal.

Lena Silano's thoughts on the match:

"Happy to get a point on the road, we're going to keep building! Excited to play at home next Saturday."

Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel to Brooklyn to close out their road trip against Brooklyn FC on Wednesday, September 3rd. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock.

For tickets to Zephyr FC's home opener, on September 6th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane. About Aequus Sports LLC Aequus Sports LLC owns and operates two professional soccer teams: Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's Division I team competing in the Gainbridge Super League, and Spokane Velocity FC, a men's Division 3 team that competes in USL League One. Aequus Sports is committed to fostering community pride, player excellence, and the growth of soccer at all levels.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.