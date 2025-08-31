Harding's Late Equalizer Secures Point in Carolina Ascent's Opener

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - #18 Audrey Harding's 91st minute goal saved a point for Carolina Ascent against Fort Lauderdale United FC in their season opener, finishing 2-2.

#4 Maddie Mercado started the scoring in the first minute, while Harding nearly scored in the last as Carolina Ascent overcame a Fort Lauderdale second half comeback to secure a draw.

In fact, it was the fastest goal in Super League history to open Carolina Ascent's 2025/26 goal account. It was the new loanee Mercado that neatly turned onto her left deep in the box and slipped one off the post and in with just 43 seconds on the clock.

Fort Lauderdale settled into the match, recording four shots to Carolina's two by the 30-minute mark. It was also a physical start as the two sides combined for three yellow cards in the half hour.

Carolina Ascent came inches from making it two in the 33rd minute. #5 Jenna Butler headed one on frame off #24 Emily Morris' corner kick. It beat Fort Lauderdale keeper #31 Bella Hara, but #11 Sh'nia Gordon saved it off the line.

A strong ending to the half from Carolina Ascent gave them a 4-0 shots on target advantage come the halftime intermission.

Carolina goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland made a massive save just minutes into the second half. Former Carolina Ascent player #21 Kathrynn Gonzalez curled a ball through the Carolina defense onto the foot of #3 Sheyenne Allen. One-on-one with Allen, McClelland reacted phenomenally, getting down to her right to make the save.

Gonzalez played distributor again in the 71st minute and Fort Lauderdale got the equalizer. Off a set piece, #18 Ella Simpson rose high to meet the free kick and headed home into the bottom corner for her first professional goal.

Last season's Defender of the Year #7 Jill Aguilera made a pivotal play in the 81st minute. Fort Lauderdale's #7 Nia Christopher was sprung in behind, but the left back caught up to Christopher just as she was about to shoot, nullifying a surefire opportunity.

Fort Lauderdale broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute. It was last season's semifinal hero #20 Kiara Locklear getting in behind Carolina's defense and finishing over McClelland for her second goal in as many games.

Not to be denied, Carolina Ascent piled on the pressure and tied it back up in second half stoppage time. It started with intricate passing at the top of Fort Lauderdale's box. #22 B Hylton slipped it to Harding. Her left-footed effort took a sharp deflection and found twine.

And that would be all. The two teams shared the spoils, finishing in a 2-2 competitive draw.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the overall performance:

"I think it was a bit of a game at two halves. I think first half we were very good, very comfortable, had the chance to score multiple times and didn't put the chances away. We came out and we had to weather a storm in the second half, unsuccessfully. I thought the game got away from us, but it shows a lot of character. A player like Audrey [Harding], a game changer like Audrey, comes on and gets the business done."

Poole on Maddie Mercado's first start and goal:

"We brought Maddie here to score goals and that's what she did. It was a couple of a really good save and exceptional block from Ansbrow late in the game or else Maddie could have had two or three. Maddie Mercado's an elite player and she's come here to play up front, she's come here to score goals.







