Simpson Scores Again, Lifts Fort Lauderdale to First Victory of Season

Published on September 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE, Wa. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (1-0-2, 5 PTS) earned its first victory of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday night, defeating Spokane Zephyr FC (0-2-2, 2 PTS) 1-0 in its first road match of the campaign. Defender Ella Simpson scored her second goal of the season - finding the net in back-to-back matches - while midfielder Stella Nyamekye collected her first assist in her first start after arriving on loan. With the win, Fort Lauderdale remains unbeaten through three matches and now turns its focus to a home showdown with one of the league's top teams.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, September 13, when it welcomes Dallas Trinity FC to Beyond Bancard Field. The two sides met four times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale winning the season series behind two victories and a draw. Both clubs qualified for the inaugural Super League Playoffs, setting up a high-quality matchup before Fort Lauderdale embarks on a three-match road swing.

Fort Lauderdale opened the match with confidence, dominating possession and dictating the tempo through the first 20 minutes. The new-look starting XI impressed early, with Coach Tyrone Mears inserting midfielder Nyamekye and left back Julia Grosso, shifting Kelli Van Treeck to right wing from her usual midfield role and sliding Ella Simpson into center back. Forward Jasmine Hamid created a pair of chances in the 21st and 23rd minutes - first applying pressure on the Spokane defense to win a corner, then threading a perfect through-ball to Kat González. Van Treeck and her former college teammate, Kiara Locklear, nearly put the club ahead in the 28th minute with an impressive give-and-go down the right side.

Hamid and Nyamekye continued to combine, and in the 33rd minute Hamid's back-heel pass set up the Ghana international for a shot that was saved. Nyamekye continued to dictate play throughout the first half, dribbling with ease and controlling the midfield as halftime neared closer. Goalkeeper Bella Hara faced her first real test in first-half stoppage time, turning away a point-blank shot that deflected off the woodwork to send Fort Lauderdale into the break level at 0-0.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half were back-and-forth, with both teams applying pressure and attempting to dictate the tempo. After earning a corner in the 62nd minute, Nyamekye swung a high-arching ball into the box for Simpson, who rose above the defense and powered a header into the net to give Fort Lauderdale the lead - her second goal in as many matches, both coming on headers from corner kicks.

Fort Lauderdale made its first change of the match in the 68th minute, bringing on midfielder Darya Rajaee for González, and continued to control the pace for the next 10 minutes. Defenders Allie George and Sheyenne Allen entered for Nyamekye and Grosso for the final stretch, coming into the match in the 80th minute to provide fresh legs and protect the lead. Even with the advantage, Fort Lauderdale kept pressing with its eyes on another goal, as Locklear forced a save on a shot from outside the box in the 86th minute.

As the 90th minute approached, midfielder Lilly McCarthy made her professional debut, replacing Hamid with just stoppage time remaining. Van Treeck nearly doubled the lead in the 93rd minute with a powerful shot that was saved, and moments later midfielder Taylor Smith was shown a red card after standing in front of a Spokane free kick in the 94th - the first red card in the club's 33-match history. Despite going down to 10 players, Fort Lauderdale held firm to secure a 1-0 road win over Spokane Zephyr FC, its first victory of the season.

Scoring Summary

FTL: Simpson, '62 (2)

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, September 13, welcoming Dallas Trinity FC to Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs met four times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series on the strength of two wins and a draw. Their most recent meeting came in the final home match of the 2024/25 season, when Fort Lauderdale earned a pivotal 1-0 victory that helped secure a postseason berth.







